The Lafayette County Board of Supervisors voted 5-0 this week to keep the Confederate statue gazing south on the Courthouse Square where it has stood for the past 113 years. I am with Ole Miss football player Ryder Anderson who said a week ago when leading a march on the issue, “I am frustrated and disappointed, but I am not surprised.”
When my conscience called me to become more involved in efforts to relocate the statue, I predicted that the Board’s position at the outset of this process was likely 0-5 against it relocation. At least with Monday’s action, the Board went on the record with its position.
With this vote, the broader community effort now must begin in earnest.
The young, passionate, energetic, diverse local citizens who have led the charge to date have awakened our consciousness and commitment. It is time for other leaders to step up and join this reasonable request to find a new home for this misplaced statue.
Here is what the next phase of citizen action could look like:
• The Oxford Board of Aldermen passing a resolution supporting the relocation to a suitable place besides the middle of our city and county;
• The business, economic development and service sector leaders taking a stand like the Mississippi Economic Council and state business leaders when the Mississippi flag was changed last month;
• Athletic coaches and other university leaders joining the voices of their students and players who understand the importance of an inclusive setting for all those we recruit to represent our community in the SEC and to the nation;
• The voices of faith leaders raised and hearts changed because all God’s children deserve to be honored and respected;
• Public school leaders and coaches action that demonstrates to our students their understanding of the history of racial struggle in our country and state;
• Perhaps the drum beat of military service members who are willing to be on the front line in sharing what it means to serve a country that believes in liberty and justice for all.
• Continued rallies and forums by any and all citizens willing to speak up for themselves and others.
There are numerous reasons to relocate the statue that have not been fully considered and articulated to our supervisors in the mere 30 minutes allotted for those advocating a change. Here are a few that I have heard:
1) It is the right thing to do. Public displays on government property should reflect the interest of all citizens. Symbols from an era of racism do not honor all citizens.
2) Relocation is a modest proposal, not a radical action. Though some prefer no Confederate statue at all, the call to action is not for removal, but relocation. The Civil War is not the central and most important historical event in Oxford and Lafayette County as the current statue location in the heart of our town suggests.
3) Lafayette County should join the actions of our university to relocate its Confederate monument and the state legislatures’ retirement of the Confederate emblem on our state flag.
4) This issue is not going away. It will continue to fester and lead to appropriate unrest. Unity often comes through change.
The Board of Supervisors had the opportunity to lead this week. They had the opportunity to do the right thing. On a day when two Mississippi county boards (Lowndes County/Columbus and Bolivar County/Cleveland) voted to relocate their Confederate statues, our board took a step backwards. Obviously this issue requires and deserves more citizen leadership than has spoken thus far.
I recently completed Jerry Mitchell’s book “Race Against Time.” He helped prod action by the state of Mississippi to prosecute those who murdered African American leaders in the 1960s while marching for civil rights. If he could help resurrect cold case murders from 30 and 40 years ago and help bring a measure of justice, however late, surely we in Oxford and Lafayette County can relocate a concrete statue.
Boards of supervisors and all of us are often stuck in the past and resistant to change and progress. They may believe their 5-0 vote brings an end to this debate, but the public debate is just getting started.
This is not a gray issue; it is a black and white issue, simple and clear. It is time for our citizens to convince our representative officials what is best for Lafayette County, Oxford and our University. We all must stand up and be heard now. If not, we are complicit in perpetuating this wrong.
Lee County and most every county in Northeast Mississippi face this same challenge of Confederate monuments which should be relocated. It is all of our business to correct the mistakes of history which are within our control today.
It is never too late to stand up and do the right thing!