Tupelo, MS (38804)

Today

Variable clouds with strong thunderstorms. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High 72F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Windy...strong thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 49F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%.