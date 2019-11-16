George Jones’ song, “Who’s Gonna Fill Their Shoes?” came to mind when I heard that former Speaker of the House Billy McCoy passed away Tuesday. Billy McCoy was the face and embodiment of rural Mississippi and he’ll never be replaced. Raw, country, unimpressed by money or power, not caught up in being called “Mr. Speaker,” an FDR New Deal Democrat, Billy McCoy was authentic in an almost mythical sense. He didn’t pretend and he didn’t like folks who did. He was a man of the soil and as he said in a campaign speech, “I’m a farmer. We raise cattle, we raise hay, we raise red worms for a livin’. We dig in the dirt, we work hard.” He never forgot where he came from, who he was and what mattered.
Speaker McCoy’s legacy will be that of the most influential legislator in Mississippi history, make no mistake about it. That legacy was cemented long ago because of his authenticity in a political world full of fakes, his work ethic, his honesty and his remembrance of the struggles of the common people. He had a passion to pass legislation that improved the daily lives of real people, real children, real communities, come hell or high water.
Billy McCoy didn’t need a focus group or an opinion poll to tell him what mattered. He had seen many days on the dirt and dusty roads in his old 1982 Oldsmobile listening to people. Not waiting for the chance to talk, he listened. Billy McCoy didn’t care if you were a newly-released convict or newly-ordained deacon, you were “his people” and nobody messes with you, especially some big shot in Jackson.
True to his last name, made famous by a feud with the Hatfields, he wasn’t scared of a physical fight, much less a philosophical one. He knew what he believed and why. He carried the daily struggles of working people into the Capitol and made sure that no one forgot them. In the world of politics, he hated influence-peddling, pretense, phonies, and most of all, the pious who had simply “heard” of the problems of real people, but had never experienced them. He cried with the farmer in Alcorn County that lost his farm because he ran out of money trying to save a crop and get help for a daughter addicted to drugs. He held the hand of a waitress at the Huddle House and listened as she told him that her car got repossessed because she lost her second job. He understood that the washed-out pickle jars on the counters of country stores asking for donations to help pay for a funeral or an operation were part of real Mississippi. He took more pride in the fact that people turned to him for help than he ever did when his phone rang and a governor was calling.
I spent many Saturdays riding the back roads of the Hatchie Hills with him, watching in awe as he named family after family. I saw the spiral-bound notebooks he kept from day one as a legislator with the names of constituents who had contacted him for help. To these people, he wasn’t “Speaker McCoy,” he was “Billy.” Sure, he was the architect of almost every piece of transformative legislation in the last 30 years, not the least of which was the 1987 highway program. But, he was more comfortable in old khaki pants, a plaid shirt and amongst his people.
Friday, he was laid to rest in the Appalachian hills he loved, with his favorite bluegrass song, “Cabin on the Hill,” playing. The one line in the song, “Just to be with those I love, joy my heart would overfill, and I want to wander back to the cabin on the hill,” sums him up. He never left his people and they will never forget him.