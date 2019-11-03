There’s no doubt Democrats in Washington are hell-bent on impeaching President Trump over the Ukraine matter. But after weeks of polling, it is still unclear precisely what Americans outside the Beltway think.
In the last few weeks, many have asked a variation of: “Do you support or oppose impeaching President Trump?” A new poll, however, done by Suffolk University for USA Today, gets at some of the nuance behind public opinion on the president and Ukraine.
The Suffolk pollsters gave 1,000 registered voters an opportunity to choose among three options regarding impeachment. Thirty-six percent of those polled said the House should vote to impeach; 22% said the House should continue investigation but not impeach; and 37% said the House should drop its investigations. The last 5% did not have an answer or refused to give one.
Looking inside the results, there are some major differences based on party, gender, race and more. Seventy percent of Democrats said the House should vote to impeach, while just 8% of Republicans and 22% of independents favored an impeachment vote.
Twenty-one percent of Democrats favored more investigation but not impeachment, while 15% of Republicans and 34% of independents agreed. And just 8% of Democrats favored dropping the House investigations altogether, while 71% of Republicans and 36% of independents favored the no-more-investigations option.
Forty-one percent of women supported a House vote to impeach, while just 31% of men did. (Nearly equal numbers of women and men, 22 and 23%, respectively, wanted to see the investigation continue without impeachment.) Forty-two percent of men wanted to see the investigation dropped entirely, versus 32% of women.
Thirty percent of the white voters and 38% of Hispanic voters polled wanted a House impeachment vote, versus 73% of black voters. Forty-five percent of white voters wanted the matter dropped, along with 28% of Hispanic voters, while just 7% of black voters favored that result.
What about those who say the House should “continue investigating Trump, but not vote to impeach him”? Another question in the poll sheds some light on that. “The White House has released a transcript summary of a July 25th phone call in which President Trump encouraged the Ukrainian president to pursue investigations involving Democratic rival Joe Biden, and hacking allegations in the 2016 election. Which comes closest to your view?”
Thirty-eight percent said the conversation is an impeachable offense. Twenty-one percent said the conversation was wrong, but not impeachable. And 31% said there was nothing wrong with the conversation. Ten percent were undecided.
The Suffolk numbers suggest many Americans hold complex views of the Trump impeachment. Some are fine with continued investigation, although large numbers don’t believe they have yet seen an impeachable offense. The numbers of people who are ready to impeach Trump now, or who believe the whole thing should be called off, are not big enough to win the day.
Just as they did after the release of the Mueller report, Democrats now hope televised hearings will convince Americans that the president must be impeached. It didn’t work out before. Now, the Suffolk poll suggests Democrats should be cautious as they try again.