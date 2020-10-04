Since opening our doors on College Hill Road in 2017, Oxford Wine and Spirits has enjoyed steady growth. But like many other small businesses, the pandemic has presented our store with unique challenges.
The Oxford and Lafayette County economy relies, in part, on the substantial influx of visitors we receive – sports games, graduation weekend, and Double Decker that bring hundreds of thousands of people into our town annually. So when the pandemic struck, I was immediately concerned about the impact it would have on the store.
If the students were gone, the campus empty and the baseball and soccer fields down the road were closed, would I have enough traffic coming through to sustain the business? Thanks to the loyalty of our customers, those fears turned out to be mostly overblown. Still, we had to add restrictions in order to keep our customers and employees safe.
We instituted text message ordering, curbside checkout, and limited the number of customers allowed in the store. Without a budget for paid advertising, we relied heavily on social media to spread the word of our hours and availability. You may have seen the sign in front of our store with an ever-changing ‘humorous message of the day’ (my personal favorites: “Probation is better than prohibition” and “A quarantini – a strong martini on Zoom with your friends”). I then decided to post these messages on Instagram and Facebook and saw record interaction from the community stuck at home. Customers mention those posts to my staff and me in the store almost daily, and we’re glad to bring some joy during these times.
Our community has shown its support for our business by continuing to shop with us and encouraging their friends and family to do so as well, and we are so thankful. But, this storm is far from over, and with the uncertain circumstances this fall, Oxford small businesses need to use all tools at their disposal to survive.
Here are a few tips I have learned as a small business owner that I hope other business owners keep in mind to help support Oxford stay in business.
Collaborate with other small businesses. There are endless opportunities for local businesses to support each other. We share a parking lot with Lost Pizza and regularly host tastings in their bar area. It’s a relationship that is mutually beneficial to both our customers and our bottom lines. Think of ways your customers use your product and how another area business can enhance that. I can’t think of anything that goes better with a glass of pinot grigio than a Lola Salad on the Lost Pizza patio. I encourage small business owners to look for ways to partner and support each other, we’re in this together.
Use social media aggressively. Every business has different advertising needs, but all can benefit from a smart social media strategy. When the pandemic slowed the supply chain down to the point where our supplier told us they would not fulfill orders for 10 days, I put a post out to our Facebook followers alerting them to the potential supply shortfall. Rather than being a disaster, it turned into the best sales day of the year. Now, I lean on social media to engage my customers on a daily basis. I frequently post pictures of popular items that have been restocked to my Instagram story so customers can stay up to date with the latest and hottest items in my store. The community of support online has blown me away with their encouraging words and loyalty to my business.
Reach out to policymakers. Our local elected officials are responsive to individuals, businesses, and organizations that reach out to them. Do not be afraid to contact the board of alderman, county supervisors, mayor, and our state and federal legislative delegations. Public policy has more influence on our lives than ever right now. Programs like the Paycheck Protection Program have helped keep businesses like ours afloat, and the state legislature is still dispersing funds aimed at supporting the economy. Let your public servants know how their policies are impacting your business and community, and don’t be afraid to ask them for what you need.As a small business owner here in Oxford, I want our local economy to succeed, not only through the pandemic, but long after, too. Our community has shown we are resilient, but we need to continue to show support of one another to weather the storm.