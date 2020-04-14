Children are still children, even in the midst of this nightmare called COVID-19 and the months ahead that will be deemed the recovery period.
Like many small businesses, the child care industry is at risk of imploding as a result of the impact the virus is having on the economy. Their profit margin is almost non-existent due to the cost they can reasonably charge parents and what is required to spend in order to provide a quality learning environment.
So, what does the potential closure of child care programs mean? It means that when retail businesses, schools, hospitals, restaurants and industrial locations reopen, there will be a significant loss of the number of workers returning to the job. Why? What is the connection between child care and the business community? If workers have no one to care for their young children, they have no way to work outside of the home. They will be unable to return to work as much as they would like to be back on the job, earning their wages.
The child care industry as a support to the workers in the community is often forgotten, even though they are right in front of us. Based on a survey conducted in March by the National Association for the Education of Young Children, the Mississippi owners of child care centers and family child care programs who participated indicated that 31% would not survive closing for more than two weeks without significant public investment and support that would allow them to compensate and retain staff, pay rent, and cover other fixed costs, while 23% indicated that they would not survive a closure of any length of time without these supports and another 23% do not know how long they would be able to close their doors and be able to reopen without the supports.
The Mississippi numbers of respondents were low, so an analysis of the responses in Alabama revealed that 42% would not survive closing for more than two weeks without significant public investment and support that would allow them to compensate and retain staff, pay rent, and cover other fixed costs. As of the second week in April, the number of closures of licensed child care centers in Mississippi is not available, due to the number fluctuating from day to day.
The National Association for the Education of Young Children and other national early childhood advocacy groups have set April 11-17 as the Week of the Young Child. This annual week of recognition of the joy and hope young children bring to the world and a shout out to their teachers will be celebrated in a very somber manner, but celebrated none the less. Given the current situation, the national focus is on mitigating the COVID-19 outbreak, but eventually attention will turn to developing a plan for economic recovery at the community as well as the state and national levels. Let this serve as a well- placed reminder for the economic and business leaders to include child care program representatives at the table when economy recovery discussions are conducted. It would be a really smart decision.