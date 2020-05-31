The University of Mississippi’s Center for Research Evaluation (CERE) surveyed 1,220 licensed childcare centers not affiliated with Head Start or Early Head Start during the first two weeks in May to determine how the COVID-19 Pandemic impacted their operating budgets.
Between May 5 and 11, 35% of center directors across the state responded to the online survey. The Graduate Center for the Study of Early Learning at the university partnered with CERE in the review of the results and accompanying recommendations. The report was released on May 19 and has been made available to elected officials as well as early childhood advocates, state agency directors and child care providers.
It should be noted that the child care program that your child, grandchild, neighbor or friend’s child attends is representative of a loosely connected network of small businesses. These businesses must meet state health requirements and are subject to unannounced monitoring visits by the health department to hold them accountable for maintaining licensing regulations. Most of the centers not affiliated with Head Start or Early Head Start are dependent on student fees or tuition. About half the centers choose to accept subsidy child care funds that enable the families who qualify, as long as they provide a monthly co-pay to enroll their child. Most centers are funded by a combination of funding sources, all dependent on the parent working to pay the weekly amount they owe.
Center owners function with a very thin profit margin because of what child care, the business, costs to operate and what families can afford to pay, given the low wage jobs so many Mississippians hold. According to the survey results, without immediate assistance from the state, families will be facing serious decisions regarding their ability to return to work as there will be nowhere for their under school age children to spend the day. Summer child care is also a necessity for families with school age children who are too young to left alone at home and those care settings are often at child care centers. The full survey report, available at https://documentcloud.adobe.com/link/review?uri=urn:aaid:scds:US:c43718c5-22c7-4c28-9b46-11ca884887c7, presents some very sobering facts. Of those responding:
• 55% of licensed childcare centers are closed or operating on a limited basis;
• 72% of the centers report they cannot afford to pay all of their monthly expenses;
• 42% of centers have lost at least half of their revenue; and
• 51% of centers cannot pay even half of their monthly expenses.
As local leaders meet to determine a path forward for the region, they would be well advised to seriously consider the state-wide survey findings and those presented to local leaders from a survey conducted of local child care centers. Local businesses such as child care centers are essential as they provide the services, in this case, care and education, so the owners and workers from other businesses, large and small, can open and operate with a stable workforce.
The good news is the state has been allocated Federal funds from the CARES Act specifically to help address the financial shortfall the child care industry has experienced. Also, child care centers are included on the eligible list for financial assistance from the state in a bill Governor Reeves is signing into law that creates a $300 million grant program for small businesses hurt by the coronavirus pandemic. These opportunities are reasons for hope, but until the cash makes it way to the centers, the time is ticking and savings disappearing. Many are operating on borrowed time, and time is running out.