The average salary of a social worker in Mississippi is about $50,000 a year. Many work seven days a week for long hours.
Over the past two months, the staff at the North Mississippi Families First (Family Resource Center), many of them social workers, has worked for free. This is the other side of the well reported alleged embezzlement of funds at the Mississippi Department of Human Services (DHS). The fallout has hit close to home, at 425 Magazine in Tupelo, to be exact.
While the Families First programs in North Mississippi received a clean audit with no findings, the funding has been frozen for all Families First programs across the state due to the embezzlement charges filed in Jackson against another Families First office. The State Auditor, who is conducting an investigation, as he should, has frozen funds for all program sites.
The funds allegedly embezzled were allocated to DHS by the federal government with a great deal of flexibility on how they could be spent. There are four general directives set out in the 1996 federal law states are to follow: “(1) provide assistance to needy families so that children may be cared for in their own homes or in the homes of relatives; (2) end the dependence of needy parents on government benefits by promoting job preparation, work, and marriage; (3) prevent and reduce the incidence of out of wedlock pregnancies and establish annual numerical goals for preventing and reducing the incidence of these pregnancies; and (4) encourage the formation and maintenance of two parent families.”
These funds are allocated as long as the state contributes a small sum in the form of Maintenance of Effort. While DHS procedures allowed the director to award contracts without a competitive bid process in place as most other agencies require, the use of the money after it was awarded has been the issue. Riley Manning recently reported on the irony of the public’s perspective of low income scoundrels “playing the system” and receiving improper payments for services (which has been shown to be minimal) and how they were victimized, this time by the real schemers who were in charge of the money and who have plead not guilty.
Much has been reported about the accused, but very little about the heroes. The inside leadership team who alerted former Gov. Phil Bryant to the issues are the most courageous in recent history. With the work culture at DHS being toxic and fear ruling the day, they took their stewardship of state funds as well as the requirements of the law seriously enough to risk being fired. Gov. Bryant responded appropriately and requested the Auditor’s Office to begin their work. These were all acts of duty, and bravery on the part of the DHS employees.
We have read about the clients who are losing services, but what about the employees of the Families First Offices across the state? In the northern region of the state, 98 people worked the entire month of January knowing in advance they would not be paid. Currently, 55 are still working at offices in the region, again without pay. These are community heroes and should be recognized as such. This shows the integrity of the field workers and speaks volumes about the heart of the Families First Centers, the employees.
The majority of the services provided to residents in Lee County and other counties have been targeted to individuals seeking employment, job training, and social and family supports. Individuals are not lined up for a hand-out as the cynic would have us believe. The overwhelming majority are not devising a plan to illegally obtain funds to spend on lottery tickets, or some other imagined nonsense.
It is fair to say that for those who have ridden by 425 Magazine for over 25 years, most do not know what actually takes place behind the doors. Many lives have been restored to health and wellness which has resulted in employment and a move from a “hand out” to making a living wage that will support their families.
This dramatic step of liquefying assets in the form of selling the Magazine Street property is indicative of the crisis at hand, and a community test. Funding is hoped to be restored soon to the northern region of the state, which will be good news for staff and families, but this alleged embezzlement has come at a high price to those who are innocent of any wrong doing. Property is being sold to help make ends meet and services relocated to other buildings. Programs are being severely reduced and staff positions cut to address the budget shortfall. Bright minds and compassionate hearts should meet with Director Christi Webb and show that the Tupelo Spirit is alive and well by developing a solution that protects the center’s property and continues to bring a sense of our community taking care of not only the clients, but the dedicated employees, as well.