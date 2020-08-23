The newest fashion trend is the type and color of the face covering you choose to purchase. Color coordinated so you can be business casual or advertising a political point of view and everything in between are our choices. Some masks cover the entire face from under the eyes to the chin, while others barely achieve the dimensions to be considered one. Data from studies conducted at Duke University and reported by news outlets across the country indicates that if 95 percent of people wear cloth masks when within 6 feet of other people in public, it will reduce COVID-19 transmission by at least 30 percent. So, if every infected person transmits the virus to 30 percent fewer people, it improves the chances of subduing COVID-19’s spread in the United States. Even with reports such as the one from Duke, debates continue to rage over whether the wearing of masks are in some form a governmental attempt to take away our fundamental rights as Americans. It is time to get over it. Children in this state are being put at risk of dying, or suffering from life- long damage to their lungs, hearts and other vital organs by this unrelenting yammering.
Schools are starting and students who attend in person are required to wear a mask, unless they document a health issue that prohibits it. Employees are also required to do the same. The scheduling of the school day varies from district to district as does the manner in which parents can choose for their children to receive instruction. If children are schooled virtually 100 percent of the time, they will not encounter students in the classroom, so mask wearing is not an issue. If they are in the traditional model of on-site instruction, a mask is required to be worn 100 percent of the time, except when eating. Some schools are running schedules whereby a portion of the students come to school for a week while the others are taught virtually and then the classes reverse locations the next week. So it is one week on and one week off regarding their presence on a school campus. In these split week or even days of the week options, the wearing of the mask when the child is on campus is required.
Parents and guardians are key to the success of the starting of school regarding the number of COVID-19 reported by districts. So far, most origins of cases reported are not found in the school, but rather through the student or staff member bringing it to school and spreading it through lack of following procedures set by school districts. When parents model and enforce the use of masks as they leave the house, the message is sent loud and clear to their children. If the authority figure in the home wears a mask to the store, work place, bank, grocery store, church or any other public place, the child will be much more likely to accept the behavior when attending school. This is critically important for students attending schools that are providing the 100 percent traditional, split week or split days of the week scheduling. When children are exposed to adults in the home who are not being diligent about wearing their masks in public, they can be exposed and actually have COVID-19 while being asymptomatic. Attending the school as asymptomatic means they can spread the virus to others without having symptoms themselves.
Adults in the home have a chance to be a super hero to their children. By wearing a mask in public, even if is not comfortable or fashionable, you are acting in heroic fashion. I am even thinking of trying to strike a deal with a mask factory to make millions that say, “I am doing this for my kids and yours.” on the front. Any interested parties?