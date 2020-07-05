Books will be written about the changing of the Mississippi state flag and current legislators will be highlighted for their various roles in the process.
My deepest wish is that the historians will not forget those who spent lifetimes plowing the ground for the retiring of the flag which occurred last week. As hard and as long fought as that debate was, there is even a more difficult job ahead. As many supporters of retiring the flag said, when the flag is placed in a museum with other historical artifacts we will move forward and create a new culture of inclusion and progressive actions. Now, it is time to show up and make the new day happen.
Working with young children for over 45 years has given me a sense of optimism that has been tested over the last several years. As we have witnessed the worst and best in humankind through first hand occurrences and video records, we now have concrete proof, we can change our future by delegating our past to be the teacher it has never been. One of the most telling statements given in the Senate debate on the future of the state flag was by David Jordan, an African American senator from Greenwood. He told the story of his brother, a World War II veteran, returning home to find German prisoners who had been relocated to the Delta as part of a prisoner workforce, now U.S. citizens, eating in a restaurant that would not even serve his brother a hamburger at the back door.
My brother-in-law served in World War II and enrolled and graduated from college as a result of receiving funding through the GI Bill. He returned to the military and participated in the occupation of Japan following World War II. Later in his career, while serving as a test pilot for the CIA, he was killed piloting the U2 spy plane. His wife received full benefits upon his death.
The GI Bill was a tremendous boost to those returning from war. As repayment for their service to this country, the financial award they received allowed them to attend college, obtain a house and register for unemployment, all the things that led to financial security for them and their families. A dream come true? In many states, it was only if you were white. Congressman John Rankin, a Democrat from Mississippi, served as the chair of the Committee on World War Legislation, and supporters of the bill, including the Veterans Administration, knew it would not pass without Southern support. Though the bill contains no language mandating racial segregation or excluding African Americans, it was crafted to limit federal oversight. The bill gave all administrative responsibility to the states, with congressional supervision. This allowed state authorities unchecked power to discriminate against Black veterans. This effectively shut down the opportunity to 1.2 million Black veterans who served during World War II, in segregated ranks.
Why is this newsworthy today? This is history that has not been taught to the masses, both Black and white. It goes a long way to explain how poor white men returned from war and were able to gain the financial support to make a better life for themselves and their children and the generations to follow. It also goes a long way to explain why Sen. Jordan’s brother couldn’t even get a sandwich when he returned home from fighting in the same war. It can also be argued that the prevalence of multi-generational poverty within Black families as compared to white families has a correlation between the inequity related to access to the GI Bill.
The history of racial oppression is often buried deep. For all of us to better understand that systemic racism is intricately woven into the most admirable of institutions and what it looks like will be the first step we must take to truly avoid history repeating itself. And yes, Congressman Rankin was born in Itawamba County and died in Tupelo.