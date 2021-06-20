During the next few years, the Federal government is investing more than a half-billion dollars in one statewide industry. This industry is present in almost all communities, but is never at the economic development table when community decisions are made regarding job training or location of new industries. If this industry did not exist, there would be an extremely compromised workforce and as we have seen during the pandemic, businesses will close due to lack of workers.
If this is such a prominent element in community development and infrastructure, why is it usually not included in an assessment of community assets and growth possibilities? Why do economic developers turn away from reaching out and engaging the industry leadership when plans for neighborhoods are drawn up or expanded?
Currently 1,322 licensed preschools and child care centers are operating in Mississippi. They all meet state licensing standards for health and safety to be allowed to open and remain operational if they serve five or more children unrelated to the owner. The programs come in various sizes with different hours of operation and numbers and ages of children served.
Currently, the average wage for workers is around $8.92 an hour, regardless of their education or experience. The over half-a-billion dollars is a new investment in funding that is required to raise the quality of early care and education to all children and increase access to programs who choose to participate.
In the past, most of the Federal investment in child care focused on access issues for children in eligible families based on their income or if they were TANF participants. A small percentage of the funds was designated to improving the quality of the educational opportunities provided to the children based on a plan developed by the Mississippi Department of Human Services with input from stakeholders.
The new investment, part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, signals a new day for the care and education of children prior to entering kindergarten. New opportunities are on the horizon for more children to enroll in high quality early care and education programs as well as higher compensation for teachers. It is hoped that this will entice college-educated individuals with specialized training in early childhood education into taking jobs in centers and encourage those already employed in them to seek more education and national credentials. Family child care homes, where individuals care for small numbers of children in their home, will also be offered resources if they meet requirements and wish to participate.
If a half-billion dollars were being invested in a car manufacturing plant in Mississippi, much would be said. Community leaders would reach out to the industry representatives to begin to make plans as to how partnerships can be formed to leverage the new investment. Marketing plans would be drawn up to illustrate how this can improve the overall quality of life for residents and how this new day can be used to recruit more industries and families to the area. Why not employ the same strategies as this investment is rolled out?
This is too good to remain a secret. What happens next will be interesting to watch. Hopefully, this will not be another “shoot ourselves in the foot” wasted opportunity. Over half a billion dollars is a lot of money and can change the future of the child care industry and how our children are educated. Are industrial leaders ready to reset the table and broaden traditional partnerships?