The physical therapist asks the patient, who is being treated for a neck ailment, to turn her head to measure progress since her previous appointment.
Another patient, under the watchful gaze of an occupational therapist, opens and closes doors, walks up and down stairs and practices other daily-living skills.
Such interactions occur thousands of times each day between clinicians and patients across the United States. Yet these were different in that the exchanges played out via video links.
It’s difficult to find silver linings in the COVID-19 cloud, but one of them is the way in which the pandemic has sped the implementation of telehealth. Namely, most insurance companies are reimbursing for telehealth in response to the coronavirus, at a time of social distancing and stay-at-home directives.
As a result, patients who are unwilling or unable to visit a clinic still can benefit from physical therapy and occupational therapy from the comfort and safety of their homes.
Within the Upstream Rehabilitation family of brands, which includes Elite Physical Therapy, we’ve seen an exponential jump from the 100 telehealth visits recorded in the first week.
These patients are using a smart phone, computer or tablet and a secure internet connection to connect one-on-one with a physical therapist to discuss symptoms, progress and home-exercise programs on a video call.
To be sure, there’s no real substitute for in-person treatment. It’s where the science and art of being a clinician steeped in the knowledge of human movement work to their best advantage.
Yet telehealth is quickly revealing itself to be an effective way to provide physical and occupational therapy, certainly as the next-best thing to delivering care in person. It is a bridge to care when a patient otherwise would have to miss a traditional appointment; provides another layer of accountability between patient and therapist; and offers unique insights not available through in-clinic treatment.
For example, telehealth can take a clinician inside a patient’s home, providing a clear picture of any physical obstacles or challenges that exist. One of our worker’s compensation therapists connected with a patient from the locker room at an airport, where she works for an airline.
Telehealth was an obvious option during the pandemic as a way for patients to continue in their recoveries from injury or surgery without having to visit a clinic. But many other benefits of telehealth should play out over the long term (and, presumably, well after COVID-19 has been conquered).
For instance, telehealth will help patients who are sick with a cold or flu, who aren’t proximate to a clinic, who are time-challenged, but who need to continue their plans of care. With telehealth, treatment can continue when a patient is traveling for work or on vacation.
Of course, we will have to refine the delivery of telehealth, with clinicians honing the ways they interact from a distance. Will insurance companies continue to reimburse for it after the pandemic? How do we ensure that telehealth is an option for people who live in areas where broadband is spotty or non-existent?
The COVID-19 cloud will hang over us for some time, but there’s enough sunlight peeking through to suggest a brighter future for healthcare in which telehealth plays an important role in delivering high-quality physical and occupational therapy to patients wherever they are.