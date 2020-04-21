The tools and opportunities required for success in the 21st century classroom and economy rely fundamentally on broadband connectivity. In the face of the current crisis caused by the spread of COVID-19, the necessity of broadband for millions of American students, workers and businesses has been cast into even greater focus.
But for too many Americans, particularly many rural communities in Mississippi, access to reliable, affordable broadband remains out of reach.
From students struggling to keep up with their better-connected peers to veterans who can benefit tremendously from advancements in telehealth to small business owners and Mississippi innovators working to grow, expand and generate new opportunities in our communities – access to broadband is essential.
As a former member of the U.S. House of Representatives with the honor of representing Mississippi in Washington, I know that to tackle complex technological national challenges like the digital divide requires policymakers to: 1) Have an accurate understanding of the precise location and scale of the challenge, 2) Clear regulatory barriers to innovative solutions to unleash the private sector and 3) Support an all-of-the-above approach that maximizes public resources, like spectrum.
Thanks to the leadership of Sen. Roger Wicker (R-MS), the nation will soon transform the way it collects and synthesizes mapping data on the digital divide.
President Trump recently signed into law the bipartisan Broadband DATA Act, shepherded through a divided Washington with overwhelming backing from both sides of the aisle thanks to Sen. Wicker’s persistence in leading negotiations and rallying support. This legislative package will help pinpoint the breadth and location of the challenge in order to maximize public and private investments.
Transforming the way we measure the digital divide is especially important for tackling the digital divide in a state like Mississippi.
According to the Federal Communication Commission’s (FCC) 2019 Broadband Deployment Report, there are 610,000 Mississippi residents who lack access to broadband. Several private-sector studies suggest the true scale of the challenge is far greater.
A study conducted by BroadbandNow found 42 million Americans nationwide lack access to broadband, roughly double the existing FCC estimate. The study ranks Mississippi in the bottom 10 states for connectivity.
Sen. Wicker’s leadership in advancing broadband mapping solutions will help clear the path for a more accurate national measurement of the challenge and better direct private and public broadband deployment resources to areas where the need is greatest.
In order to maximize the effectiveness of those resources, it will be key for policymakers to continue to support rural broadband deployments and innovative technology solutions.
The FCC recently unanimously adopted a rule to clear regulatory barriers to a wireless broadband technology called TV white space (TVWS). This innovative solution can increase the cost-effectiveness and reach of broadband deployments in rural areas as part of mixed-technology deployments that leverage every broadband technology solution in the toolkit to expand connectivity.
As CEO of Incompas, an organization advocating for innovation and competition, I’ve seen firsthand the power of innovation to help tackle tough challenges. I applaud FCC Chairman Ajit Pai for supporting rural broadband innovation and commend Sen. Wicker for his support of the FCC’s action on TVWS.
The FCC should now move quickly to finalize and implement these new rules by the end of this year to improve the utilization of TVWS technology in rural broadband deployments to reach more Americans.
The promise of TVWS technology as a part of hybrid network deployments has been demonstrated through efforts like Microsoft’s Airband Initiative.
Through the initiative, the company has partnered with internet service providers (ISPs) in 16 states, including Mississippi, to bring connectivity to unserved and underserved communities – leveraging innovative solutions, like TVWS technology, alongside more traditional wired and wireless technologies. In a recent update, Microsoft announced the program has brought broadband connectivity to 633,000 previously unserved Americans.
By accurately pinpointing the scale and location of the challenge and fully unleashing the power of innovation, we will make progre ss toward the goal of completely eliminating the digital divide.
I commend Sen. Wicker for his continued commitment and leadership in pursuing that objective and encourage him to keep fighting.