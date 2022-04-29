OK, apologies to William Shakespeare.
The believed wisdom about Tupelo’s name resides in the coming of the Mobile and Ohio Railroad and workers seeing the Tupelo gum trees in a large lake, then about a quarter-mile from town.
Prior to that, most writers who have penned a published or unpublished history of the All-America City claim the early settlement’s name as Gum Pond, named for that large lake and the Tupelo gum trees.
And, until last week, we here at the Oren Dunn City Museum had no quarrel with the story.
But, wait a minute.
The Tupelo Journal of Saturday, July 7, 1877, gave us a different story. The published but unsigned item appeared on page one of the newspaper. The headline above it read “Letter in the West Point Free South Tupelo.”
It began with explaining that the Mobile and Ohio Railroad stretched 270 miles north into Tupelo from Mobile, Ala., and 47 miles north of West Point. Lee County’s seat of government at the time had a population of 1,000 to 1,200 people.
Judge William R. Harris and Capt. G.O. Thomas laid out the town lots and sold them in 1859. The two men called the town Arcola.
But why Arcola?
So we looked further. The issue rests with the name. Arcola.
Keith Baca, an archaeologist and once with the Mississippi Department of Archives and History, writes that the name comes from the Choctaw language and means “jar.” He surmises that this is the origin of the name of the town Arcola, Mississippi, in Washington County near Greenville. The town, according to the 2020 census had a population of 306 people.
Places with the name Arcola exist all over the United States. For example, they pop up in Wyoming, Minnesota, Kansas, Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, West Virginia, Virginia, New Jersey, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Alabama, Louisiana and Texas.
That’s not all. Two towns called Arcola are in Italy. One is in Friuli-Venezia Guilia, Italy, north of Verona. You’ve likely heard of Verona if you are familiar with the Shakespearean play “Romeo and Juliet” or “The Two Gentlemen of Verona.” The other one is in Liguria, Italy, near Genoa, the sixth largest city in the nation.
But the Arcola in Friuli-Venezia Guilia, Italy has more meaning than the story of “two star-crossed lovers.” In November 1796 Napoleon defeated the Austrians in their third attempt to lift the siege of Mantua, which lasted from July 4, 1796 until Feb. 2, 1797, during the War of the First Coalition - a portion of the French Revolutionary Wars. Of course, the spelling is also A-r-c-o-l-e. This battle ended the Republic of Venice.
What does Arcola or Arcole mean in Italian? We don’t know. We can’t seem to find a translation. If anyone knows, please enlighten us.
But there you go. We sit in Tupelo. And to quote the Bard, “What’s in a name?”