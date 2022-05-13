When our first child was born, while I appreciated the sentiment, I never understood this oft-heard statement: “Oh, you must be so proud.”
I didn’t get that then, and don’t now, over 23 years and three children later.
Sure, I was proud of my wife for carrying the children for nine months and not complaining about what it was doing to her body. But I wasn’t proud of myself. Any knucklehead can sire a child. It’s not much of an accomplishment to produce a child. It’s really blind luck, if that’s your intent.
Finally, after the 4,000th time that was said to me, by a person I was close to and thus wasn’t worried offending, I offered my honest response: “Proud? No, not really. Ask me in 18-to-20 years. That’s when I’ll be able to tell if we did a decent job.”
For some out there, it’s that time for them — graduation season.
In this newspaper, over the coming weeks, you’ll see all kinds of advertisements and news stories lauding the current crop of high school and college graduates on their accomplishments. And rightfully so.
But I also believe that this is a kind of graduation for the parent; their first, and perhaps, final grade. And they deserve some recognition and applause.
Certainly, academic accomplishment isn’t the only, or primary, criteria we should judge our parenting on, but if your child is graduating this year, you’ve achieved one of the most important objectives: Preparing your child for the world they are about to enter. Without a diploma of some kind, life is likely going to be mighty tough for them.
This month, basically every night is filled with some type of banquet or awards presentation in our community as we end the school year. And when I see some kid getting acclaim for their academic or extracurricular activity achievement, I applaud them, but I also look around for their parents or family. They are the ones I want to go to and say, “Congratulations to you. You obviously did something very right and should be proud of yourselves.”
Sometimes, I do just that.
Sure, there are some kids that do it all my themselves and don’t have any positive influence pushing them to succeed. But more often than not, it’s someone — a father, a mother, a grandparent, a sibling, maybe all — offering encouragement to achieve excellence.
A great joy I’ve found in covering high school graduations and awards presentations for three decades is seeing the kid whose parents or family aren’t especially well educated but obviously value education, and it shows in their child’s scholastic triumphs. That’s why public education is so vital — it’s an avenue, really the only avenue, for many of our community’s children to break the cycle of poverty and improve their family’s station in life.
Every graduation day, I see it, and it’s a great thing.
So, on the eve of this year’s graduation season, congratulations to all you graduates, and also those parents and family members who have supported them. For many parents, you have passed the final exam, some of you with honors.
“Oh, you must be so proud.” Of not just your graduate, but yourself as well.