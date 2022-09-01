Purchase Access

Washington is broken. The federal government has become too powerful. Congress’ wasteful spending has resulted in a national debt growing over $30 trillion with no end in sight. The corruption runs deep in Washington, D.C. with career politicians — in both political parties — who have spent the majority of their lives on Capitol Hill and make decisions based on special interests and ideology instead of the wellbeing of the American People. The federal government’s inability to work for the American people isn’t a perception split by political affiliation either.

WILLIAM BOYKIN is a volunteer supporting the Convention of States movement.

