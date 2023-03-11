Fox News host Tucker Carlson recently aired on his show portions of the Jan. 6 video footage he received from House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. Carlson claims the previously unseen video shows a broader picture than the narrow one crafted by the House Select Committee.

GALLERY: Editorial cartoons for March 2023

1 of 12
Cal Thomas

CAL THOMAS

Newsletters

CAL THOMAS is a nationally syndicated columnist who appears in hundreds of newspapers and regularly appears on Fox News and other media outlets. Readers can contact him at tcaeditors@tribpub.com.

Recommended for you