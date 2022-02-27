The month of February holds such a special place in my heart. It is the month in which we celebrate Black History, although, I celebrate it all year long. It is the month that I started working with CREATE — this year makes 37 years. I have a wonderful chance to read my book to school age children during this time. This year, I had a chance to introduce Attorney Kenneth Mayfield at the Gumtree Museum when he reviewed his book, “To Be Born Black in Mississippi.”
I usually have amazing opportunities to be the guest speaker at different events for Black History. This month, I was invited by Sister Shirley McKinney to be the guest speaker for their Black History Program at her church, College Hill CME, under the leadership of Pastor and Mrs. Ernie Wright. The theme was “Walk a Mile in my Shoes.” I pondered and pondered as to what I would say. As I was studying so many thoughts came to my mind.
I thought about the slaves of old: Their tenacity, their endurance and their plight for freedom. Could I have withstood the beatings? Could I have withstood the injustices and the lynching? Could I have kept my sanity if my precious children were snatched away? Could I have walked in Harriet Tubman’s shoes and had her courage as she freed so many slaves?
Then I thought about Emmitt Till, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and civil rights icon John Lewis. Could I have walked in Mrs. Till’s shoes? Could I have been a leader that would give Black people hope for a fairer society? Could I fight for the right to vote?
I reflected on the many white people who used their calling to help, including our own leader, the late Jack Reed Sr., who insisted that the CREATE board hire me. What insults and threats did they endure? Could I lay aside the color of one’s skin to help another race of people simply because it is the right thing to do?
I thought about Mayfield, who really paved the way for so many of us during his tenure at University of Mississippi. While he was enrolled, there were no African Americans on the faculty, no person of color playing sports and many other blatant injustices. Mayfield and other students submitted demands for change and participated in various protests in 1969 and 1970. For their efforts, the university targeted Mayfield and seven other Blacks as troublemakers; they were tried in federal court and suspended from the University of Mississippi for one year. During my time at Ole Miss, could I have walked in Mayfield’s shoes if the same injustices were still prevalent?
Finally, I thought about my mother, who was sometimes mistreated so unfairly, yet still talked about the power of love. I thought about her teaching me to love all people. Could I have placed my child’s hand in the white teacher’s hand as she did and then leave that child to fight battles alone and trust that she had taught that child how to survive? In her era, could I have walked in her shoes?
As I continued to study, my heart became very heavy. I realized that to "walk a mile in someone’s shoes" is not easy. You never really know a person until you understand things from their point of view. Another saying I found was, “Don't judge a man until you have walked a mile in his shoes.”
In thinking about life, the people you know and people of the past, can you walk a mile in their shoes? Can you walk a mile in my shoes? You be the judge.