Sometimes the hurly burly of life forces us to run, and we forget to pause and give thanks to those who lend helping hands. Here at the Oren Dunn City Museum, we want to give a nod to those who volunteer their time and talents.
First of all, if it hadn’t been for the United Way of Northeast Mississippi, we likely wouldn’t have the good folk come to the museum. So, next time the United Way of Northeast Mississippi comes to your business during their campaign, please consider donating a fair share or at least an hour’s pay to the agency. They help in so many different ways, especially in connecting opportunities with people.
The museum has five regular helping hands right now, with others in the wings. You can find them here Monday through Friday. Others work during special events, such as the Dudie’s Burger Festival and the upcoming Nellie’s Folklife Festival. Our volunteers come from a variety of backgrounds, too.
For example, Linda Wright worked as a social worker, primarily in the North Mississippi Medical Center community. She also enjoys digging in old records as a genealogist. Most recently, Linda picked up the 1940 George Washington Carver yearbook, the first published by the school and overseen by a senior class of 28 students. She researched various databases, found relatives or friends of those students and continued to put together a “Whatever Happened to the Class of 1940.” Folk will see the results of her work in February with a sneak preview for the Mississippi Genealogical Society when its board meets here later this month.
Donna Wardlaw is a hands-on kind of person. She organizes, and people rarely see her without a label maker or a cleaning cloth. A former counselor, Donna has led the effort in revamping our storage areas, cleaning and organizing artifacts we will display from time-to-time. She also has reworked our display materials, putting tables together and helping make signs. Donna provides valuable insight into telling the stories of our past in coherent ways. She’s also chock full of ideas for displays. By the way, if someone comes in and wants a tour, Donna is a go-to resource. She spent several days in the beginning reading the displays and learning as much as she could about her adopted home.
Can’t do much without Boyd Yarbrough. Boyd has earned a statewide award for his volunteerism, signed by the Magnolia State’s first lady. Boyd has more history in his little finger than most of us can spout from our brains. Not only does Boyd provide some much-needed heavy lifting, he also serves as president of our Oren Dunn Museum Association Advisory Board. Many times you’ll see Boyd on the second floor of the Lee County Library combing through old vertical files or newspapers. And, we know from his wife, Lillian, that Boyd spends many evenings reading old encyclopedias — just to learn. Boyd also has gifts as a blacksmith that attract young and old.
Audrey Morgan recently joined our ranks. A school bus monitor, Audrey has myriad talents. Primarily, we have her working on our digital archives. She scans old photographs, newspapers and other printed items, then identifies them. Her attention to detail is beyond compare. We recently learned she is interested in our Shakerag project, so you can bet we’ll be using her keen skills to help us research that community’s culture.
Aaralyn Loop is a mainstay from the service industry. If we have a task, she’s willing to dive in. The key to Aaralyn rests in her bubbly attitude — that’s contagious. If she’s not working on our digital archiving project, then she dusts, sweeps, mops and cheers on other organizational work. Aaralyn loves to read and keeps us up-to-date on the latest books related to our history. We love it when she gives hearty welcomes to our guests.
Charla Laney, our part-time intern, started as a volunteer. Now, Charla leads the effort and keeps the time schedule together in addition to setting up displays, transcribing oral histories and directing the digital archives project. Cool, calm and collected, Charla also contributes significantly to our research efforts, putting that anthropology degree from Mississippi State University to good use. Under her direction, the volunteer effort logged in 172 hours during August at the museum.
For Charla, indeed, for our volunteer program, we are grateful. If you want to volunteer, please give us a call at the Oren Dunn City Museum at 662-841-6438. We’ll ask you to fill out a brief application and visit with you to help you find your niche.
