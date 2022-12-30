At one time, here in Tupelo and other towns in Northeast Mississippi, folks had a hard time getting bananas. Sure, they could get apples and other fruits, but bananas provided an issue.
Earl Cockrell saw the need. He took funds originally designed for his college education, ventured down to Gulfport and bought bananas enough to fill a car on a train. Cockrell rode the train back to Northeast Mississippi, and during the trip proceeded to sell the banana out of the railcar to folks and businesses alike.
When that load emptied out, he bought another carful of the fruit and took it up. He continued this operation, first in Columbus and then in West Point.
MARSHALL RAMSEY: Christmas songs for Mississippi weather
By MARSHALL RAMSEY | Mississippi Today
PAT BAGLEY: China Protests
By PAT BAGLEY | Syndicated cartoonist
DAVE WHAMOND: Elon turn off
By DAVE WHAMOND | Syndicated cartoonist
By 1930, Cockrell set up a warehouse and serviced his customers with deliveries from one truck in Tupelo. Thus, Cockrell Banana Company came into being.
And it continues to thrive, offering wholesale fruits and vegetables in the area.
Earl Robbins Cockrell was born Sept. 19, 1905, in Hope, Indiana, according to his World War II draft card. At the time he registered for the draft in 1940, he had already established the Cockrell Banana Co. and lived on North Church Street in Tupelo with his wife, Carrie Bell. At that time, they had a daughter, Mary Ellen, 5; and two sons, Richard Lynn, 3, and John, 2.
In the decade previous, the U.S. Census shows that he rented the house at 518 Church St. and married when he was 22. He was 24 years old in 1930, the year he began what the census taker listed as a “wholesale arena store.” The couple boarded with Josephine Herndon.
Cockrell died in 1993 and Curtis Cockrell, a business partner but no relative of Ricky Cockrell, the son, became president and general manager, according to a story in the Daily Journal written by Dennis Seid in 2017.
At that time — 2017 — the company had a fleet of 11 trucks that served an area from Savannah, Tenn. to Haleyville, Alabama, and onto Oxford and Prairie, according to the story.
By 2017, Idaho potatoes were the best seller for the company, according to its warehouse manager. Each week, Cockrell Banana received about 40,000 pounds of potatoes. That, in contrast to about 700 40-pound boxes of bananas each week going out.
And, when you attend the Dudie’s Burger Festival in May, you will bite into a delicious Dudie’s Burger and your mouth will fill with that pickle, mustard and a bite of onion. Those onions come from Cockrell Banana Co. every year because they kindly donate about 50 pounds of onions to the festival.
The Oren Dunn City Museum is so grateful for their support all these years and loves doing business and promoting a longstanding Tupelo business.
And, a reminder, this is a new year with new exhibits each month and events. For example, on Jan. 4 from 6 until 8 p.m., the museum will host a trivia contest in honor of World Trivia Day. We’ll have four categories. We ask for teams of no more than five people to pre-register by contacting me at the email address below this column. Yes, we will have a few prizes.
In addition, we’ll be announcing our singer/songwriter jam sessions for mid-January, so keep an eye glue to our social media. We want to encourage those who want to just come and play for one another, try out new material, show off your skill or just visit to come out and participate. We see this culminating later in the spring with a singer/songwriter festival, the details of which we’ll announce later.
Lots of great things coming up in 2023. Come, take a ride to Ballard Park and join us.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.