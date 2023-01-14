HONOLULU — If one discounts Alaska's Aleutian Islands, Hawaii is about as far — geographically and politically — from Washington, D.C., as one can get.

GALLERY: Editorial cartoons for January 2023

1 of 16
Cal Thomas

CAL THOMAS

Newsletters

CAL THOMAS is a nationally syndicated columnist who appears in hundreds of newspapers and regularly appears on Fox News and other media outlets. Readers can contact him at tcaeditors@tribpub.com.

Recommended for you