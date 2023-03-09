The Washington Post reported on Feb. 27 that the Commerce Department will require computer chip companies requesting more than $150 million in subsidies from the federal government to build factories to outline a childcare plan for their employees and construction workers. The subsidies are part of what was allocated in the $52 billion Chips Act signed last year.
While this may not directly impact industries moving to our state, unless they manufacture computer chips, it can, and should be, used as a model for Mississippi economic developers. The Mississippi Development Authority and Mississippi Economic Council should embrace this idea and creatively determine how it could be modified for use in Mississippi.
Aluminum Dynamics, a new industry slated to employ 1,000, was awarded cash and other incentives totaling $247 million by the state. Other businesses are being recruited and have already made plans to relocate to the state. If the model announced by the Commerce Department was “Mississippized,” the state would really have a win-win for thousands more than the 1,000 reported in this arrangement.
A report released by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce in 2020, shows more than 40% of parents in Mississippi postponed school or a training program due to childcare issues. The report also indicated childcare issues result in an estimated $673 million loss annually for Mississippi’s economy. Absences and employee turnover cost Mississippi employers a further estimated $553 million per year.
These numbers indicate a model such as the one implemented by the Commerce Department for a very specific type of industry could be tweaked in Mississippi and promoted through state funding as part of the incentive packages offered to industries to locate or relocate to Mississippi. The savings would more than outweigh the state investments.
National research as to why there is a worker shortage has shown that while there are a variety of reasons jobs are going unfilled, one of the main ones is lack of childcare. This rings true in Mississippi according to economic developers across the state. The problem is not easing up and in some areas it is worsening.
Why? The answer is simple.
In Mississippi, the average wage for childcare teachers is between $8 and $9 an hour. In the new post-COVID world, service industry salaries are $10-$15 an hour. Doing the math, it is easy to see why there is a teacher shortage. The answer to this complex problem could be to take a lesson from the Commerce Department and involve all economic development agencies in the state to create a Mississippi model.
I have been told by legislators that this issue is one for business to solve, so what about it business community?
CATHY GRACE, Ed.D, is co-director of the Graduate Center for the Study of Early Learning at the University of Mississippi. You can reach her at cwgrace@olemiss.edu.