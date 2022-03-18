Sitting here in a birthing barn for Jersey cows, in what once was the Forest Lake Farms site, brings up all sorts of questions. Among those, I wonder what the folk who lived here did. What did they think? How did they function?
Sometimes, old-timers who come in for a spell regale us with tales of Rex and Nell Reed. They make entertaining conversations.
But today’s story emerged from the files of the Lee County Library and from Nell Reed, who wrote of the “rehabilitation effected by the National Red Cross during the aftermath of the 1936 tornado in Tupelo.” A handwritten note says the three-page missive was written for a “Miss Emma Edmundson.” Dabney Ledyard donated the typewritten document to the library.
The anniversary of that Palm Sunday evening disaster rolls around early next month. The Oren Dunn City Museum is joining with the GumTree Museum of Art to present “Tornado Stories - Black and White,” a two-event program scheduled for April 1 and April 3.
On April 1, from 5-7 p.m., I’ll review literature like this letter and other writings before showing a film produced by Roy Turner and Jim Palmer about the tornado. The film features interviews with individuals who survived the devastating tornado and describe the destruction that evening.
The author Minrose Gwin, whose novel "Promise" tells a fictionalized tale of the April 6, 1936, tornado, will return to her native Tupelo on April 3, from 2 until 4 p.m., to discuss her novel. Also on that day, there will be a panel discussion covering a variety of topics related to the disaster.
Receptions will follow both presentations.
It is the recovery that Nell Reed focused on in this particular offering from the library. She served as chair of the Lee County Red Cross Chapter.
In the hours after the twister struck Tupelo, volunteers with the local Red Cross chapter finally got a message to the National American Red Cross. Wires were down at the time, and they tried sending the message from Pontotoc, but the storm had damaged lines for communication, chiefly telegraph or telephone, so the chapter sent a telegram from New Albany.
Monday morning, Reed received a telephone message to purchase needed supplies for immediate use and directions for trained workers and nurses were on their way to take charge. Obviously, Reed wrote, the National Red Cross had wired every chapter in the United States to rush cash to Tupelo. “The response was very generous,” Reed wrote.
Here is her view of April 6, the morning after: “It seemed all the refugees were walking up and down the streets cold, hungry, dirty and wet with no place to go. Everything was in such a state of chaos; it seemed useless to try to do anything; everything seemed past redemption.”
She and other volunteers bought about $300 worth of dry goods and another $100 worth of lanterns. The folk setting up the soup kitchen purchased food. The organization worked from the judge’s room of Tupelo City Hall because the local chapter had no full-time staff or headquarters.
People unaffected by the tornado began to bring in clothes for those who had lost nearly everything. Sign painters made large posters to tell people in need of supplies where to go. National Guardsmen began helping in the soup kitchen at the armory. Those seeking housing were directed to Savery’s Insurance office.
About 9 p.m. on Monday, National Red Cross workers arrived and allowed the Lee County volunteers to leave. Before long, City Hall couldn’t accommodate all the workers and volunteers, so the Red Cross rented an entire store building of two floors on Jefferson Street across from the fire station. This became the agency’s home for nine months.
Reed’s story and others will be covered during the April 1 and April 3 events, made possible by a grant from the Mississippi Humanities Council through support from the National Endowment for the Humanities.