The other day my family and I returned from a bike ride in our North Jackson neighborhood to find a young man and woman, accompanied by three small children, wandering past our house. For some context, we live just outside the newly enlarged Capitol Complex Improvement District. Ours is a quiet neighborhood, bordered by pockets of homelessness, drug use and human trafficking. Resisting the urge to “not get involved,” we brought the family some food and water and asked if they needed help. They spoke no English, but we managed to figure out they were from Honduras and looking for a particular address a few blocks away.

Newsletters

JAMESON TAYLOR, Ph.D., is director of policy for AFA Action. 

Recommended for you