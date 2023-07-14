The other day my family and I returned from a bike ride in our North Jackson neighborhood to find a young man and woman, accompanied by three small children, wandering past our house. For some context, we live just outside the newly enlarged Capitol Complex Improvement District. Ours is a quiet neighborhood, bordered by pockets of homelessness, drug use and human trafficking. Resisting the urge to “not get involved,” we brought the family some food and water and asked if they needed help. They spoke no English, but we managed to figure out they were from Honduras and looking for a particular address a few blocks away.
We accompanied the family to their destination, said a short prayer over their uncertain future, and watched as they walked into a nondescript house flanked by a white worksite van and a handful of cars.
I would prefer to believe this couple was embarking on a new life of promise and hope. The reality is that I don’t know. Perhaps they were welcomed by friends and family, or perhaps they were unknowingly walking into an MS-13 drug den or brothel. Whatever their specific fate, the U.S. immigration system is clearly broken. Our southern border is controlled by vicious criminals — moving people, drugs and terrorists at will. We don’t know who is coming in or where they are going and for what purpose.
Mexico is a failed state, which means the government no longer controls large swaths of the country. In spite of being one of the largest oil producers in the world, Mexico has embraced a strategy of self-destruction that seems aimed at compelling a desperate people to embrace more government as the solution to failing government.
The United States is starting to seem a lot like Mexico, increasingly helpless to address complex problems like illegal immigration and the crimes and drugs that accompany it. Illegal immigration is not a victimless act. At a minimum, it often entails ID theft. The flood of immigrants across our border also serves as a useful distraction enabling cartels to smuggle in drugs.
According to the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, Mexico (with help from China) is the leading source of meth, heroin and fentanyl in the U.S. State and federal agencies are routinely confiscating enough fentanyl to kill every human being in America. In Fiscal Year 2023 alone, U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized enough to kill 3.1 billion people. Fentanyl overdoses are the leading cause of death among adults younger than age 50 and are contributing to a reduction in the U.S. life expectancy rate. The numbers are numbing and astonishing, but just a snapshot of what we have opened the door to by ceding control of our southern border to transnational gangs.
We often hear the states can’t do anything about illegal immigration, but that is not quite true. Section 287(g) of the Immigration and Nationality Act authorizes federal immigration officials to delegate enforcement authority to state and local officers. As described by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement: “The 287(g) program continues to receive overwhelmingly positive feedback from its partners. The mutually beneficial agreements allow state and local officers to act as a force multiplier in the identification, arrest, and service of warrants and detainers of incarcerated foreign-born individuals with criminal charges or convictions.”
While the Biden administration is actively undermining 287(g), a new Republican president should consider how 287(g) could be strengthened and expanded with an emphasis on deporting violent and repeat offenders. State leaders — like Governor Tate Reeves and Attorney General Lynn Fitch — should also begin the process of applying for the program.
As of June 2023, 62 law enforcement agencies in 18 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas, were parties to 287(g) cooperation agreements with the federal government. The 287(g) program is focused on going after the really, really bad guys who are not only breaking our immigration laws but committing violent crimes. Why is Mississippi not participating in this program?
In preparation for the 2024 legislative session, state lawmakers should begin meeting with local law enforcement and other stakeholders to explore how 287(g) could benefit Mississippi. It’s a small step forward — but far better than the alternative of falling further behind as drugs and crime ravage our communities and families.
JAMESON TAYLOR, Ph.D., is director of policy for AFA Action.