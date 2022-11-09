MIAMI — If Republicans could not score their "red wave" victories predicted by many pundits — and even some Democrats — in these midterm elections, what's next for them? All the issues were on their side — inflation, high gas and food prices, an open border, underperforming schools. If they couldn't win with this gale wind at their backs, on what issues can they prevail?

CAL THOMAS is a nationally syndicated columnist.