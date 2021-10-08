Maya Lin and Janie Alexander have never met, but history and art join them.
Maya Lin, born Oct. 5, 1959, in Athens, Ohio, took part in a competition in 1980 as a senior at Yale University. A student of architecture, Lin received encouragement from a professor after the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund sent a brochure and package about the competition to design the memorial to every architectural school and major firm in the nation.
On her website, she recalled going to Washington, D.C., during Thanksgiving break that year to visit the site selected for the memorial. “I had an impulse to cut open the earth,” she wrote. “I imagined cutting into the earth and polishing its open sides, like a geode.”
The competition rules stipulated that the memorial list all the names of those killed in action, present an apolitical message and stand as contemplative.
The 21-year-old set out to design the memorial. The black granite with more than 58,000 names carved into two walls that met at an apex elicited harsh criticism when the VVMF selected Lin’s design out of 1,432 at the competition's conclusion in May 1981.
And the memorial stands in Washington — 246.75 feet long, 10.1 feet high at the vertex. Two walls meet at an angle of 125 degrees. Those walls contain 70 panels inscribed with the names of those killed in action and missing in action because of the Vietnam War. The VVMF dedicated Lin’s design on Nov. 13, 1982.
Aside from the physical dimensions, the memorial in Washington, D.C., has become a private and personal place. Quite literally, the memorial provides a method of reflection — physically, spiritually and emotionally. The veterans who come see themselves reflected in the stone, as do the many who come to pay their respects or to learn from history.
Nearly 35 years later and in Veterans Memorial Park in Tupelo, a group gathered to dedicate the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Replica. About 60% the size of the one in Washington, D.C., the replica wall bears all the names of those 58,318 veterans killed or missing in action as confirmed by Memorial Day 2017.
This wall here in the All-America City provides a special place, a contemplative site, just as the other does in the nation’s capital city. A symbol of public and private partnership, the “replica wall” — as it is known — cost about $1 million for construction. About $750,000 of that money came from the state of Mississippi. The remainder resulted from the pockets of individual donors, with about half of the sum from the city of Tupelo.
And herein lies the joining of Lin and Alexander. For Alexander stood as the driving force behind the wall’s construction and the early fund-raising to see the project into fruition. She prefers to remain in the background, saying the names on the wall really matter. But if Alexander had not provided the architecture here in Tupelo for the concept, then this site of reflection would not be in Tupelo.
Art. History. Two women.