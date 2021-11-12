We are looking forward to joining other Tupelo folk for the city’s community Thanksgiving service on Nov. 17 at the Link Centre.
In doing so, and because we are historians, we have contemplated the stories we’ve been told about the origin of Thanksgiving Day. I’m sure you know the one about the Pilgrims and Squanto and the big feast.
Many years ago, I had the opportunity to hear James Loewen talk about the mythology of Thanksgiving and the Pilgrims and our holiday. Loewen writes extensively about this in “Lies My Teacher Told Me: Everything Your American History Textbook Got Wrong.”
Catherine Freis, a professor of mine at Millsaps College, brought home Loewen’s lesson when she encourage the reading of Mircea Eliade’s book “The Sacred and Profane.”
Eliade lays down the foundation for myths, just as our national myth. We often repeat the stories of those who came before us without question or research, and then we create rituals to repeat so we remember and recall those stories.
Here is our national story: The Pilgrims came over on the Mayflower. Befriended the Indians. Almost starved to death if Squanto, a brave, hadn’t taught them to drop fish in the corn hills in the fields to grow the vegetable. They survived and had a big feast. We celebrate this every year.
Well, yes, and no. Let’s have a historical point of view.
First of all, the United States didn’t celebrate a Thanksgiving Day until Abraham Lincoln devised it to raise the morale of the Union in the midst of the Civil War in 1863. The day grew, as did the celebrations.
The Pilgrims didn’t become a part of the celebration until 1890. More stories evolved, especially that about Squanto. Actually, Squanto lived in the village of Patuxet, the one the Pilgrims took over in 1620. In 1605, an English sea captain captured Squanto and several other Native Americans as they fished off what we know as Cape Cod. The captain took the young men back to England, where Squanto lived for the most of a decade.
At that time, the captain sent the young Native American back — or he thought he did. A slave trader took Squanto and some of his fellow travelers and sold them in Spain. Squanto fled slavery, made it back to England and caught a ship to Cape Cod. When he arrived back home in 1619, he found his village deserted. Many of his friends and family had died from the plague, brought into the Americas by the Spanish, French, Dutch and English who preceded the Pilgrims.
As for Patuxet, where the Pilgrims settled, the members of Squanto’s tribe who survived the plague had left the area. They had cleared and farmed the land. Indeed, some of the English who arrived on the Mayflower had gone into other villages and taken corn and beans grown by the Native Americans. Some of them even robbed graves, taking bowls and other utensils. The English learned from Squanto and others how to farm. That much is true.
That the Mayflower carried only Pilgrims seeking religious freedom ranges within the realm of myth as well. Of the 102 passengers on the ship, only 35 were Pilgrims. The others wanted to seek their fortune in the Americas.
Historians have written tomes of material about the landing on Plymouth Rock and the beginnings there in Massachusetts. And because we find something sacred in the joining of community with singing and giving thanks, because it brings us together, Tupelo’s community Thanksgiving service makes us thoughtful and, hopefully, by the unity of many people, gives us some tolerance.