When we hear the name “Alice,” it conjures up memories of different characters portrayed in movies and television programs. One of the most famous characters in literature is the Alice who visits Wonderland.
In a new report released by the United Way Agencies across the state entitled "ALICE in Mississippi: A Financial Hardship Study," we meet a new group of people who are now called ALICE. In this instance, ALICE is an acronym for Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed families living in Mississippi.
ALICE is who runs the world: your child care worker, the cashier at your supermarket, gas attendant, the salesperson at your big box store, your favorite waitress, a valued home health aide, an office clerk.
ALICE is one flat tire away from disaster.
Many reports about the status of various segments of the population in our state are generated and disseminated by reputable organizations, research centers and foundations across the country. What stands out about the data reported in this report is the financial picture painted in various shades of frustration and despair thousands of Mississippi families call life. The heartbreaking story told through data of thousands of families in the report is one the business and economic development community should take to heart if they hope to have a workforce worthy of the next decade of jobs.
The report illustrates the financial gap between a survival budget created by researchers that is unique to Mississippi expenses that families of different sizes and stages of life need to live modestly. Figures are also provided showing the average wage earned by a large segment of the population. The analysis reveals that a family comprised of two adults and two children in child care would require a total income of $55,980 to survive. A family of two adults and two school age children requires a total income of $51,972 for survival. This survival budget is compiled by projecting the Mississippi cost of housing, food, transportation, child care (when noted), health care, taxes, a smartphone plan and miscellaneous contingencies equal to 10% of the budget.
According to the report, the challenges facing workers in the ALICE sector include the declining power of wages to keep up with the cost of living, a growing dependency on hourly wages, a historically high number of adults out of the labor force and increased economic risk for workers. While the state experienced steady economic improvements between 2007 and 2019 according to traditional measures, in 2019, 50% of households still struggled to make ends meet. This percentage is comprised of 19% of the struggling households living below the Federal Poverty Level (FPL), with the other 31% identified as ALICE families.
The report raises more questions than it offers answers. As decisions are made in the months and weeks to come that impact these families who are working two and three jobs to survive, it would serve us well to look to our neighbor to the northwest. As part of the ballot measure passed in November 2018, known as Issue 5, Arkansas raised the minimum wage in 2021 to $11 and is set to increase to $12 an hour in 2023. In Mississippi, employers subject to the Fair Labor Standards Act must pay the current Federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour.
The report clearly states that “from 2016 to 2026, the occupation projected to have the largest number of new jobs in Mississippi is cashier; the median wage for these jobs in 2019 was $9.21 per hour, which was not enough to support the single-adult, senior, or family Survival Budgets. Of the state’s top 20 projected growth occupations during the same decade, 80% will pay less than $15 per hour, 66% will not require any formal educational credential at all, and 3% will require only a high school diploma.”
A character in Alice in Wonderland is quoted as saying, "It takes all the running you can do, to keep in the same place. If you want to get somewhere else, you must run at least twice as fast as that!" Wonder if that holds true in Mississippi?