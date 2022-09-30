Back in 1870, the Presbyterian church offered room to six Episcopalians, and Bishop William Mercer Green, the first bishop of Mississippi, met and the Diocese of Mississippi assigned the little group the status of mission station.
And, 28 years ago, a group of the faithful and their pets gathered at All Saints' Episcopal Church for the first Blessing of the Animals. This started a tradition that continues.
On Sunday, Oct. 2, at 4 p.m., All Saints’, in common mission with Christ the King Lutheran Church, will host the Blessing of the Animals. The church community welcomes everyone, whether a parishioner or not, to join by bringing a pet or a photograph of a pet.
The blessing exists in honor of St. Francis of Assisi, whose feast day falls on Tuesday, Oct. 4, of this year. St. Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of animals and environment, founded the Franciscan order in Italy in 1210. He believed nature mirrored God. He called animals his “brothers” and “sisters,” according to tradition.
In honor of the animals in our area, the Oren Dunn City Museum will accept donations of food for the Tupelo Lee Humane Society from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4. Anyone who would like to drop off some food, we’ll post the needs on our Facebook and Twitter pages this weekend to allow you to shop.
Still, the week holds a lot of history. Monday, Oct. 3, marks the 152nd anniversary of the meeting led by Bishop Green.
By 1888, All Saints’ had become an “unorganized mission” with one family, six others and $41.85 in offerings, according to a report to the diocese. That would be about $1,304.71 in 2022 dollars.
The church became an “organized mission” on Oct. 12, 1909, under the Rev. Edwin Weed of Aberdeen, who had taken charge of All Saints' on Oct. 1, 1906. An organized mission in Episcopal Church terminology means it is a local church that is not a parish and differs from a parish because a vicar or priest-in-charge appointed by the bishop leads the congregation. An advisory board works with the church instead of a vestry.
The mission continued to grow. In 1910, All Saints’ grew to 13 confirmed members in a brand-new brick building on Jefferson Street. Bishop Theodore Dubose Bratton visited the church that year.
But 26 years later, nearly a generation, that building fell victim to the Tupelo Tornado of 1934. The storm decimated the church and damaged the rectory next door. The only item recovered from the tornado was the baptismal font.
The congregation of 26 met in City Hall during the two years of rebuilding. In 1938, the All Saints’ community consecrated its new church, which remains on site as the chapel.
By 1957, in January, the little mission’s congregation met the minimum attendance required to become a parish, meaning a rector, or full-time priest elected by a vestry made up of communicants with a bishop’s approval, would have responsibility for worship and spiritual growth in the parish.
Since becoming a parish, All Saints’ has continued to grow with additions, including educational buildings and a kitchen.
In 1991, the 325 members of the parish took on a major building project to grow — and the faithful have not been disappointed. During that decade, the congregation more than doubled.
All Saints’ congregation launched another construction project in 2004 to expand its programing.
And, in 2007, Saints’ Brew was born, beginning first as a temporary effort to minister to people in need with coffee and pastries. Little by little the temporary move turned into a full-time effort with more than 200,000 meals served since those early days. A full breakfast for those with hungry bellies and a full heart for those needing compassion and community are the results.
Under the direction of the Rev. Phillip Parker, All Saints’ will continue to write its history. This year, with the addition of a curate, the Rev. Becca Walton, to assist with the spiritual needs of a growing congregation, another chapter begins.
