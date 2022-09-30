Leesha Faulkner

Back in 1870, the Presbyterian church offered room to six Episcopalians, and Bishop William Mercer Green, the first bishop of Mississippi, met and the Diocese of Mississippi assigned the little group the status of mission station.

LEESHA FAULKNER is curator of the Oren Dunn City Museum. You may reach her at leesha.faulkner@tupeloms.gov.

