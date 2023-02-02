Rich history, beautiful landscapes, lively cities, and kind, hardworking people make Mississippi the wonderful place we call home. Mississippians believe in redemption and offering second chances, and extending both to people who have been convicted of a crime or are formerly incarcerated is one way we can live that value in our local communities. As local leaders working in service to Mississippians, we strive to do everything we can to help our communities thrive and prosper.

Errick Simmons
Robyn Tannehill

ERRICK SIMMONS is mayor of Greenville.

ROBYN TANNEHILL is mayor of Oxford.