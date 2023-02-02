Rich history, beautiful landscapes, lively cities, and kind, hardworking people make Mississippi the wonderful place we call home. Mississippians believe in redemption and offering second chances, and extending both to people who have been convicted of a crime or are formerly incarcerated is one way we can live that value in our local communities. As local leaders working in service to Mississippians, we strive to do everything we can to help our communities thrive and prosper.
Incarceration has proven time and time again to be the least effective way to deter crime and improve public safety. But the recent expansion to our parole laws means more people have the chance to earn release. When formerly incarcerated people make their way back home to Greenville and Oxford, not only will our cities find a way to give them a second chance, vital programs and resources will help make their transition more successful. We’ve seen how offering second chances advances the shared goal we all have of making our communities safer and stronger.
As local leaders, we want to help people find gainful employment, receive workforce training and education, secure safe housing, and contribute to our communities. These efforts don’t just help the individual, they also help strengthen our local economies and support even more economic development.
During my first year in office, I was excited to work with other city leaders to launch the Greenville Re-Entry and Training Program (GREAT), a program aimed at hiring and training returning citizens throughout the city. It is one of many critical resources that’s needed to help people reintegrate into their communities and the workforce. This program started in 2018 and has served more than 30 people. This program is not just about giving people jobs, but also providing a holistic approach to re-entering daily life after incarceration. Greenville, like so many Mississippi communities, is full of dedicated individuals who have worked their whole lives to make a living for themselves. GREAT and other re-entry programs across the state can be a meaningful way to extend a hand to our neighbors so they can provide for their families.
Most people come to Oxford for the University of Mississippi or to experience the many local restaurants and shops in our downtown area, but in addition to the history and culture that makes our small town special, we believe in family and second chances. I have always felt that local government is in the best position to impact someone’s quality of life. With that in mind, I continue to work to increase safe and affordable housing in Oxford, bring more and higher paying jobs to Oxford, while giving everyone in our community a fair chance to support their families and thrive. What better way to help our neighbors than to give them a real chance to rebuild and provide for themselves and their families!
In both of our communities — and across the state — large companies and small business owners are also integral partners in the ongoing efforts to give more Mississippians second chances. We can remove the barriers that make it harder for people to be successful. Implementation of “ban the box” policies have helped employers to focus on how people’s skills can contribute to a stronger future instead of focusing on the person’s past. Continuing to find ways to make it easier for people to rejoin the workforce will help our local economies continue to grow, increase wages for people coming home, and help people feel a part of the communities they know and love.
Mississippi is strong because of our people. As leaders, it is up to us to push for policies and programs that embody the values that people deserve second chances. The strength of our communities lies in our ability to work together, to move forward together and to improve the quality of life for all together.
