If you missed the Gumtree Museum of Arts presentation Sunday afternoon of the remembrance of the Tupelo tornado of 1936, you missed an opportunity to hear novelist Minrose Gwin talk about her writing and research of the twister.
Fortunately, the Oren Dunn City Museum joined with the downtown arts museum under the Mississippi Humanities Council sponsoring umbrella to help with the programs, both Friday and Sunday. In doing so, we had the opportunity to spend some time with Gwin and talk about women and writing as well as other issues.
In the so-called afterglow of these programs and the visits with Gwin, I began to wonder about other female writers from Tupelo.
The late-Miriam Weiss caught my attention.
Weiss was born in Tupelo on May 9, 1905. Yet, her family moved her to Memphis at an early age. Weiss attended secondary schools there. She earned her bachelor’s in journalism from the University of Wisconsin in 1926 and her master’s from what was then known as Memphis State College, now Memphis State University, in 1964.
In 1969, after a career as a personal service correspondent for Sears, Roebuck and Co., a plumbing-heating and water supply estimator, correspondent and draftsperson and a buyer of children’s clothing, she wrote a scholarly tome called “A Lively Corpse — Religion in Utopia.”
Oh, and she also edited the Hebrew Watchman and taught English at the University of Tennessee Downtown Center in Memphis.
Interestingly, the book resides at rare book sellers online, either in paperback or hard back. Reviews of the only book she wrote seem in short supply. We couldn’t find one. The University of Tennessee has the notes and drafts of the book. She donated the collection to the university’s library between 1970 and 1971.
She also wrote scholarly articles.
Weiss loved cats. She also loved world travel. During her travels she collected more than 200 various examples of cats in all forms: wooden, ceramic, glass and volcanic rock. She took this love of cats to another extreme.
She wrote an article in the winter edition 1965-66 of The Mississippi Quarterly called “Poe’s Catterina.”
Edgar Allen Poe, the father of the detective story, had a favorite cat, Catterina. In fact, Weiss points out in this five-page article that Catterina, the cat, ranked third in Poe’s most important influences. The others included Elizabeth Arnold Poe, his mother and a famous English actress who died at the age of 24 of what historians believe was tuberculosis, and John Allan, Poe’s foster father from the time the writer came into the Allan family at the age of 2. Allan, a tobacco merchant in Virginia, never adopted Poe. Letters between Allan and Poe indicate their relationship was strained at best.
Weiss not only wrote of the human/feline relationship but also pointed out that other writers seemed to like cats, including T.S. Eliot (of course), who wrote “The Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats,” and Rudyard Kipling, who wrote “The Cat Who Walked By Himself.”
To the best of our knowledge, Weiss never returned to Tupelo except to visit. She died after a long illness on Oct. 22, 1989, at the age of 84. The Commercial Appeal gave her an extended obituary the following day, but not much more.