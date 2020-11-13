Amid concerns for safety, many students are experiencing a major part of their learning via a digital interface. Class lessons, interactive engagement, project directions, and even exams are arriving via screens. This makes it an ideal time to explore the realities of digital learning.
Pre-COVID-19 learning offered a number of options with the dominant format as face-to-face. However, now that students and families, even institutions, have at least partially incorporated digital learning into the portfolio, it is unlikely that times will return to a one-size-fits-all system. This means that digital learning is here to stay in one depth or the other. What parents and educators must now acclimate to is the reality that all screen time is not created equal.
According to “A Nuanced View of Screen Time” by Jill Anderson, “even media that’s not specifically educational can spur learning and connection, with an intentional approach.” Basically, Anderson advocates that there is not always a clear interpretation of social media or online sites, and that it’s critical not to necessarily restrict sites like Tik Tok or Instagram, given that students’ access to peers is specifically limited at this time. While there are, of course, sites that are always inappropriate, many which may appear to be frivolous may offer some redeeming qualities.
Just like there are good books for kids, and books that are not appropriate for kids, the same can be said for digital media. It is important for parents to educate themselves to understand what their children are viewing and what they get from it. For example, children who prefer fantasy genres like Harry Potter may learn some relevant and helpful information which can stimulate a dialog and create a perfect opportunity for a learning moment. In that series, Harry is treated badly by his aunt and uncle because he is different; this is a great segue into treating everyone kindly. Harry also loves flying on his broomstick. While this type of aeronautical feat is not presently possible, it could stimulate a conversation into different types of careers and even aeronautical interests.
Rather than necessarily recognizing a particular site strictly based on its market focus, it is worthwhile to meet the students where they find interest and channel that energy into positive and constructive discussions. This requires parents to be engaged in their children’s learning as well as their leisure interests. It is not easy, but it is essential to ensure that students are maximizing their access to constructive educational avenues and learning how to create positive outcomes from many of their other engagements.
While educating this generation of digital natives – that is, students born into the digital age – offers a unique challenge for the non-digital parents, it is key that the adults embrace the fact that the new learning outlets and approaches are unlikely to return to the former ways. The parents and even educators must now learn new ways to teach while themselves learning to live in this new world. It is often useful to ask the students what they find appealing on certain sites or platforms and how that interaction can be constructive. This is a perfect opportunity to establish real dialog about something the child would like to discuss.
According to William Arthur Ward, “The mediocre teacher tells; the good teacher explains; the superior teacher demonstrates; and the great teacher inspires.” In this new world, we must all learn to be great teachers.