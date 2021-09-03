Carefully emerging from the pandemic, schools across the nation are filled with students excited to return to some degree of normalcy within the educational setting.
While they may be required to wear masks and/or offer proof of vaccination, there is a strong pull toward finding familiarity in school. While most welcome this evolution, it is also paramount that all concerned are careful not to discount the reality that schools, while in some light may be considered to be safe-havens, are actually formal educational institutions whose goals focus on the dissemination of knowledge. It is the intent that at least some of the information instilled results in the students’ integration of this knowledge into their consciousness, to ultimately make the world a better place.
While the classroom setting may have a clearly established charter, there are a number of backstage activities that often dominate the conversation, independent of the educational process, which have the power to derail the overall focus of education. One of the most essential underlying charters of any educational institution is to ensure that students are safe.
The Latin term "in loco parentis" literally means "in place of parents." It is a given that elementary schools filled with young children are responsible for both the educational nurturing as well as the overall safety of their charges.
While post-secondary and higher educational institutions offer the expanded curricular options for these rising adults, it continues to be essential to constantly re-evaluate the settings, digital platforms and overall tenor of the institution to ensure that safety is paramount. Although these students may look like adults, they are still developing intellectually and emotionally and often need safety supports in addition to measures to protect them hidden dangers as well as from some of their own impulsive ideas.
While the adults in charge are tasked with this critical role, it sometimes requires the additional voices of the students themselves to recognize hidden dangers or potential threats to safety that may not be readily visible on the other side of the desk. The students and parents alike are most likely to offer candid feedback and even practical solutions if they have a way to communicate anonymously. Some schools offer a hotline for this feedback while others may elect to have an electronic suggestion box on their website or even a basic suggestion box where notes can be dropped.
Open feedback is essential in order for small problems to be addressed before they become major issues. When everyone recognizes that he or she can be part of the solution, monumental improvement can be realized. It is amazing how much can be solved if all the actors, administrators, educators, students and parents alike work together to support the educational mission and institutional controls necessary to take a good school and make it great.