While the Coronavirus has forced families to reimagine the role they play in educating their children, the new era requires parents to assume many responsibilities for which they were often not necessarily prepared. It reinforces the fact that teachers are trained, educated professionals whose skill sets target not only specific content but best practice strategies to ensure that consistent learning is observed.
According to Vanderbilt University’s Ilana Horne, “Motivation is a huge issue, and it has a lot to do with not being in that setting where this is just what everybody is doing.” Some outcomes from her study indicate that parents, in addition to ensuring students are doing their work, must acknowledge the need to support their children in other ways. For example, they must appreciate that students need to feel safe, capable, connected, and belonging to a common set of goals in order to maintain any sense of stability in their learning environment.
Safety, in this context, doesn’t just mean free from danger. Safety means they have a specific area that is their zone to work and create, comfortable and free of distraction. While it doesn’t have to be a formal office by any means, it does need to be an area that allows them to work uninterrupted with the necessary materials easy to access. This could be a table with a comfortable chair, a couch in a quiet corner where their materials will not be disturbed, a bed with extra pillows and adequate lighting, or any such area where the child is free to do his or her work uninterrupted, but able to ask an adult for assistance with the content and/or the technology interface.
Once the designated area is determined, it is also important that the students are able to focus on their goals. Oftentimes it is necessary to start the virtual day by removing access to social media distractions like cell phones in order for the students to focus on their work and finish the assigned tasks without the constant interruptions generated by messages, notices, and reminders. Whether placed in another room or turned over and out of reach, the students will work more effectively and retain information better and longer if their thoughts are not constantly interrupted.
Supporting this understanding is research with Harvard University’s Mind Brain Education. Evidence shows that the misnomer of multitasking is, in actuality, task switching, where the brain has to transfer between activities before any singular activity is completed. This repetitive stop and start between tasks not only slows the process, it also reduces the effectiveness as well as the rate of completion of each subtask.
Collectively, current times certainly reinforce the need for families to support student learning, whether at home for online learning, blended learning, or even the slow return-to-normal schooling. It is also the time to recognize that teaching is about more than assigning problems and checking for accuracy. It is about ensuring students are taught in the best manner available to help them progress toward future success as productive citizens, for the benefit of generations to come.
Kudos to all educators and parents working to create positive learning outcomes. There is no perfect script, just a variety of working drafts with a common goal.