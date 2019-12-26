As students across the nation enjoy these days of reprieve from academic schedules and expectations, it is important to remember that very soon they will be required to return to their scholastic obligations.
Therefore, while everyone enjoys a break, parents and educators alike must recognize that the inevitable return to school must be transitioned gradually for the most effective outcomes.
A few days before it’s time to return to the classroom, parents can begin adjusting the schedule and routine so that children can still enjoy some flexibility while slowly heading toward school bedtime and waking norms.
Similarly, with festive times and an often over-abundance of digital games and social media interface opportunities, it is easy to allow children to immerse themselves in their latest version of fun. Rather than having them dwell in cyberspace alone for extended periods of time, parents can use this free time to learn about their children’s social media interests and to engage them in their latest video game passion rather than finding these interests as a source of conflict.
One of the best ways to help lead a child toward the traditional routine is by setting limits on television time, social media time, computer time, and the like. Similarly, depending on the age of child, setting “off school” bedtimes rather than no bedtime is a great way to provide the child with a little latitude without giving them the opportunity to go without sleep and then catch up well into the following morning. This also avoids the havoc that comes with children who become too tired to effectively function or interact with others in a constructive and meaningful manner.
Furthermore, for younger students it’s also important for them to realize that an extended break may not signal as many happy rewards for some children as for others. Depending on a given child’s home environment and support structure, he may not realize an abundance of toys and excess. Some children living in poverty, for example, may realize few, if any surprises for their Christmas break. Some of these children may actually look forward to returning to school to enjoy regular, warm and healthy meals in a safe and secure environment. It is always important for children who are fortunate to recognize that others may not return to school with quite so much to discuss with others or nearly as many presents to detail.
If there is anything that educators can recognize with all students, it is when those students are too tired to focus or participate in class they cannot perform at their best. However, by gradually adjusting a child’s routine it is reasonably easy to return to the academic schedule with even a little enthusiasm for learning and returning to a set schedule of objectives as well as some fun activities sprinkled in along the way.
Enjoying the rewards of a extra time with family before returning to the classroom is a wonderful way for children and adults alike to reconnect and recharge. By subtly adjusting schedules along the way, parents can help their children be ready for that inevitable return while fully embracing the off time with their children as the best Christmas gift of all.