While the pandemic of 2020 brought with it a most unusual and, in many cases, remote level of learning for colleges across the nation, 2021 promises to maintain an atypical application and acceptance protocol. According to a recent article in the Wall Street Journal by Allison Pohle, “Is It Harder to Get Into College in 2020?” college admissions processes have evolved as the applicant pool has changed. Given that many students in 2020 had limited access to standardized testing for the ACT or the SAT, over 1,600 four-year colleges elected to go test optional for at least a window of time to ensure that they were still able to recruit and retain a competitive applicant class.
As every action has an equal and opposite reaction, not surprisingly the article details how as a result, “selective colleges saw an overwhelming increase in the number of applicants…evidencing a record-breaking 17% increase in applications for both public and private schools.” In response to this abnormal application cycle, some schools have elected to admit larger classes, understanding that this boom in student interest is spread across a number of schools as students are looking to maximize their scholarship opportunities as well as their chance to gain access into one of their “reach” schools where, prior to the pandemic protocols, they would have had a reduced chance of acceptance.
It is interesting to note, however, that while four-year schools across the country are attempting to balance this overwhelming interest level, her research demonstrated that the National Student Clearinghouse reported a decline of first-time enrollment at public community colleges by nearly 19%.
While little else may be clear as practitioners analyze the data for the upcoming 2021 freshmen, this group of students has definitely broken the mold for what schools typically require and admit and scholarship. It is definitely an ideal time for students to aggressively apply to a variety of schools of choice to find the one which best meets their needs, both financially and programmatically. However, it is also important to notice that while the entrance criteria and acceptance protocols may have changed, either slightly or more dramatically, other more important measures have not changed. For example, a student who successfully gains acceptance to his or her reach school must understand fully that the institution’s rigor and expectations have not changed. They will still be required to be just as diligent and dedicated to pursuing their academic goals as any other class of freshmen in that institution.
While the pandemic has, in many cases, facilitated a somewhat easier door to entry, it has in no way modified the expectations of those who cross the thresholds. Therefore, it is critical that students fully understand the requirements and expectations for students attending their schools of choice. They must make careful and thoughtful decisions before immediately accepting the most elite school setting which may, in some cases, expect a level of preparation and financial support beyond the student’s ability to compete or afford.
In these most unusual times, one may call to mind George Orwell’s book, “1984” and the most interesting concepts it presents. On in particular may be appropriate for these soon to be high school graduates to consider. It is the concept of “doublethink” where one is to “accept two, contradictory beliefs and believe them both.” In this case, many colleges are accepting an expanded number of applicants, some of whom may not have even been considered with their standardized scores; however, the ease with which they enter the institution may not be consistent with the challenges found within its halls. Application and acceptance to college in 2021 is a complex proposition requiring a complete understanding of not only what is required to be accepted but what is necessary to be successful.