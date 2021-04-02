As there are a limited number of weeks remaining in the spring semester, thousands of students are looking forward to graduation and the next phase of their lives. For many, this next phase will include securing a full-time job and, for the first time, demonstrating financial independence. While this is an exciting time, it can also be fraught with challenges if the applicants do not ensure that they offer their best selves to be considered for employment.
There are a number of critical issues which must be addressed. The candidate must first fully research any/all available positions which relate to his or her skills and experience in areas where the individual is willing to live. In most cases, the first job is unlikely to exist in the candidate’s hometown or even in an area where he or she is extremely familiar. Taking advantage of virtual connecting communities like LinkedIn prior to graduation can help prospective employees vet the employment landscape to see where a majority of opportunities exist as well as to familiarize themselves with specific employer presentations and highlights. It is important for the candidates to recognize that they must do their own due diligence when researching prospective employers just as the employers will do in selecting the candidates to interview.
Independent of all the myriad of opportunities available for both face to face as well as virtual employment, some of the most basic components of an applicant’s resume remain critical. One of the most essential facets for any prospective employee is ensuring that his or her resume is error free. This is many times the first and only opportunity to sell yourself to the employer. It is the first impression that will determine of your credentials warrant further interest. Errors in spelling or syntax on the resume typically result in a disregarded candidate. Students should proof-read themselves several times and then have at least two other qualified individuals also read the document for ease of reference, grammar, as well as overall presentation.
It is also essential that soon-to-be graduates do their prospective homework to ensure that they know about the companies where they are sending their credentials. Researching each potential future employer’s history, mission, and growth help the candidates better understand the company’s projections as well as add notable flavor to the eventual interview where the candidate can evidence a knowledge of the organization and how he or she can offer a positive contribution to the composition.
Even after a candidate finishes an interview which he or she may feel went well, it is critical that the experience be completed with a thank you letter sent immediately. The letter should detail the experience, thank the employer for the opportunity, and highlight specific aspects of the company and how the candidate’s skills can enhance the employer’s mission. In today’s marketplace, a professional email is appropriate paired with an actual letter to the individual who served as the interviewee, as well as any other individuals the candidate me along the interview who may be considered relevant to the position. Sometimes it’s the little things that make a big difference in separating candidates with very similar resumes. A follow-up letter expressing the candidate’s valid and continued interest can often make all the difference.
Regardless as to the new graduate’s field of expertise or major of interest, researching opportunities, analyzing employers, and designing a picture-perfect resume are all key facets to securing a key interview and beginning one’s journey toward financial independence.