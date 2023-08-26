Many times, in our studies of history, we become so involved in dates and events that we forget the individuals who give us the stories to hand down from generation to generation.
And, for many years as we have written about history, we have chronicled the lives of great men. Rarely, do women get their due. We particularly omit women’s roles during times of war.
That’s why Velma Inez McDonald Moore’s story is so important to us here at the Oren Dunn City Museum. She remains in World War II history as an Angel of Bataan.
Many years ago, the Battle of Bataan saw the end of U.S. superiority in the Philippines. During the winter of 1941 and the spring of 1942, the combat here marked some of the most brutal the U.S. Army and Navy experienced in the Pacific Theater of WW II. Among those engaged in this conflict were 88 women - the first group of U.S. military nurses allowed in the field and 25 Filipina nurses.
Moore, 29, was one of those women.
She had arrived at Station Hospital at Fort McKinley in the Philippines in July 1941. Her duties seemed easy. The nurses there treated cold and the usual bruises. She traveled and enjoyed learning to play golf. After all, they lived in a bungalow adjacent to the golf course on a street that lead to the base hospital. Except for some precautionary drills, life seemed easy - at least according to an oral history of Moore’s experiences.
By Christmas, Moore and 24 other U.S. nurses and 25 Filipina nurses began attending to thousands of casualties in Manila from a makeshift hospital in the beachfront town of Limay.
Shortly before Moore’s birthday in January 1942, Gen. Douglas MacArthur’s declaration of Manila as an “open city” allowed the Japanese to take the metropolitan area. Shortly thereafter, she transferred to a jungle hospital on Bataan before it fell.
By May, she was captured and taken to Santo Tomas. There she had a few personal items, a pillow and blanket. It was the blanket that endured with her. In 1986, according to her family history at the Oren Dunn Museum, the blanket remained in her home.
Before it became an interment camp for Americans, Australians and the British, Santo Tomas had served as a Catholic university since 1611. Its campus was ideal for a prison camp with tall masonry walls.
The idea of female prisoners befuddled the Japanese. They isolated the nurses and later sent them to a former girls school, Saint Catalina. The bunks had no mattresses. Mosquitoes buzzed about them like dive bombers. The nurses were allowed showers sometimes, but many times there was no running water. Food supplies dwindled as the war progressed.
But they worked. They functioned as community, employing their specialities.
In October 1944, U.S. liberation of the Philippines began. But Moore would not see freedom until February 1945. When tanks rolled into the prison camp, the nurses were unsure until someone with the 1st Calvary lit a flare. Freedom.
She returned to Tupelo where Moore had finished high school and visited with her parents in Plantersville after being liberated. She continued her service, a decorated veteran. In 1983, President Ronald Reagan awarded her the Prisoner of War Medal. She was Maj. Inez McDonald Moore, retired.
Leesha Faulkner is curator of the Oren Dunn City Museum. You may reach her at leesha.faulkner@tupeloms.gov.
