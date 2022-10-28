Peter Roff

PETER ROFF

At the time it was handed down, the nation’s editorial pages generally condemned the United States Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision. Taking the responsibility for setting abortion policy out of the hands of lawyers, special interest groups, and judges and returning it to voters and state legislators was deemed undemocratic.

Newsletters

PETER ROFF is a former UPI and U.S. News & World Report columnist. Contact Roff at roffcolumns@gmail.com, and follow him on Twitter @PeterRoff.

Recommended for you