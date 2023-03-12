In 2012, his first year as speaker of the Mississippi House, Philip Gunn authored a resolution that would have made abortion illegal under the state constitution.

GALLERY: Editorial cartoons for March 2023

1 of 12
Bobby Harrison

BOBBY HARRISON

Newsletters

BOBBY HARRISON is Mississippi Today’s senior Capitol reporter and was a longtime Capitol reporter for the Daily Journal. Readers can contact him at (601) 946-9931 or bharrison@mississippitoday.org.

Recommended for you