In Nathaniel Hawthorne’s 1850 romance, "The Scarlet Letter," the Rev. Dimmesdale secretly carves a letter A into his chest, while Hester Prynne must visibly wear for all the world to see the letter A of adultery on her chest. As a young English teacher, I taught "The Scarlet Letter" to 10th graders. The novel is a fascinating study of sin, guilt, redemption and the fragility of the human condition. If taught well, students typically find "The Scarlet Letter" to be a challenging but very rewarding experience. They learn to love literature!
My students and I scoured thrift stores in search of clothes that might be worn in 1642 by a Puritan woman. We purchased a wig and found an old mannequin. One of the girls in class embroidered a beautiful scarlet letter with gold thread. Hester Prynne graced my classroom for five years, as I did my very best to breathe life into her story and inspire students to write clean, concise sentences and paragraphs. We wrote essays, character letters and poems. We recited quotes and memorized passages. One student even wrote and performed a rap song he called, “Hester and the Dirty Dog Dimmesdale.” Thirty years ago, I truly loved being an English teacher.
I am not so sure I would love it as much today. Recently, I asked a young English teacher to tell me the title of a novel they are working on in class. She replied with regret and visible sadness that they will read a good novel, but first they must work hard to get everyone to pass the state test. I nodded politely and walked away, thinking how sad it is that our truly great teachers are reduced to test preparation, but more importantly, how sad it is that our students are missing an opportunity to fall in love with literature.
I am certain the same observation can be made for history, math and science teachers. As we do our very best to remedy shifts in learning trajectories for students as a result of the pandemic, the primary question everyone should be asking is whether it is more important to teach students to take a test or to teach students to love learning. Some may claim a good teacher can do both, prepare students under the yoke of an A-F accountability model while nurturing a love of learning. My experience has taught me otherwise, especially when teaching special education students and students of poverty.
Accountability measures are important. Proficiency levels by sub groups and growth measures are critical communication tools for administrators, teachers, students, parents and the community. However, the fear and anxiety associated with an A-F accountability model forces superintendents, principals and teachers to make decisions that stifle creativity and are actually counterproductive to mental health and opportunities for deeper learning. There are other, more productive, community-based accountability models. I believe if the pandemic has taught us anything, it has taught us that it is past time to recognize our teachers and our students are so much bigger than one letter grade obtained from one standardized test, perhaps of dubious reliability.
Over the past three years, our teachers, support staff and administrators have courageously taken care of everyone’s children, keeping our schools open so people could go to work and our health care professionals could battle the pandemic. Often, their service was performed during periods of personal loss and sickness. At a time when it is reported 50% of teachers in the state of Mississippi are contemplating leaving the classroom, I urge our legislators and the governor to deeply examine the unintended consequences of any decision regarding accountability or otherwise that could further demoralize teachers.
Teachers deserve more compensation than this state could ever afford, but it will not matter how much if their spirits are broken and they have lost their love for teaching. As we emerge from this pandemic and rebuild, it is critical that we listen to our teachers and our parents and work collaboratively toward a vision in which every student can say, “I really love learning in this class.” And every teacher can honestly say, “I really love teaching.”