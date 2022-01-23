In my Christian Book Club group, we have been studying Priscilla Shirer’s book, “Discerning the Voice of God: How to Recognize When God is Speaking.”
Of course, many questions among the group have been: In every day life how do we recognize God’s voice? When does He speak to us? Is it in a still voice? Is it through his pastors, prophets, preachers, others, etc.? Does He speak through events in our lives? If He speaks to us, what do we hear and how do we process?
I thought about some events that I know God was speaking to me. I had been in the hospital in May of 2020 (not COVID-19 at that time) and was at home recovering. While lying on my sofa, trying to get my strength built back up, I heard my mother’s voice saying, “You gotta love, baby.”
I thought within myself, “Mama, I love people. Mama, I have tried to share your story about love. Mama, I demonstrate love. Mama, I talk all the time about black and white people loving each other.”
Then, I heard it again.
“You gotta love, baby.”
I listened with my whole heart and with tears streaming down my face. I asked God to speak to my heart about true love. At that point, I began to realize that I had categorized my love into different compartments, what I deemed acceptable or unacceptable behavior in people.
It’s OK to love different races of people or the same race; however, what about people who may have different viewpoints in life? What about people who don’t live the same lifestyle that you do? What about people who don’t share the same values as you?
Regardless of how a person lives, it is not for us to condemn or judge, our only responsibility is to love. I asked Him to forgive me for not loving as He loves.
An unknown author said, “God is speaking all the time, but how many of us aren’t listening because it doesn’t sound the way we want it to.”
Recently, I picked up my sister, Valerie, from the Memphis airport. We were trying to get home before dark. We had not made it out of Memphis before the traffic we were in came to a complete stop. We both wondered what in the world was going on. Was it an accident? Was it a robbery? Over an hour elapsed without us not knowing anything and only traveling a few yards during that time. I thought, “So glad I filled up my Prius with gas.”
Finally, we saw a myriad of blue, swirling lights ahead. We made it up to the lights, only to be waved in a different direction. We could not go straight ahead on the highway that we knew. Clear as day, I heard this thought about heaven,, and I shared with Valerie, “This is what it will be like if we get to the doors of heaven only to be turned away!”
We think we know the way. We think we are following the right path. We think we are patient. We think we love and treat everybody right. We study our Bible. We think we do what is right. But what is lacking? What do I hear Him say to me? Do I hear His voice when He speaks?
Mother Teresa said, “Listen in silence because if your heart is full of other things, you cannot hear the voice of God”.
In the New Year we make resolutions. While making resolutions, what can we do to truly make sure we love all people regardless of their differences? What can we do to recognize and hear God’s voice? You be the judge.