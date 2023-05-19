Meme: “A cultural item in the form of an image, video, phrase, etc., that is spread via the internet and often altered in a creative or humorous way,” explains Dictionary.com.

GALLERY: Editorial cartoons for May 2023

CHRISTOPHER WEYANT: AI Unleashed
Editorial Cartoons

  • By CHRISTOPHER WEYANT | Syndicated cartoonist
JOHN DARKOW: Debt Ceiling
  • By JOHN DARKOW | Syndicated cartoonist
R.J. MATSON: Wile E McCarthy Chases Debt Ceiling Deal
  • By R.J. MATSON | Syndicated cartoonist
JOHN COLE: CNN's Trump dumpster fire
  • By JOHN COLE | Syndicated cartoonist
GUY PARSONS: Mom's Day
  • By GUY PARSONS | Syndicated cartoonist
ADAM ZYGLIS: CNN Town Hall
  • By ADAM ZYGLIS | Syndicated cartoonist
ADAM ZYGLIS: George Santos
  • By ADAM ZYGLIS | Syndicated cartoonist
BILL DAY: Debt Ceiling
  • By BILL DAY | Syndicated cartoonist
MARSHALL RAMSEY: Clint Eastwood movies in Tate Reeves ads
  • By MARSHALL RAMSEY | Mississippi Today
MARSHALL RAMSEY: Tori Bowie
  • By MARSHALL RAMSEY | Mississippi Today
DAVE WHAMOND: Supreme Court Justice Trophy
  • By DAVE WHAMOND | Syndicated cartoonist
KEVIN SIERS; How the debt limit talks end
  • By KEVIN SIERS | Syndicated cartoonist
CHRISTOPHER WEYANT: Heavy Lies The Crown
  • By CHRISTOPHER WEYANT | Syndicated cartoonist
DICK WRIGHT: Good Credit Penalized
  • By DICK WRIGHT | Syndicated cartoonist
BOB ENGLEHART: Writers Strike
  • By BOB ENGLEHART | Syndicated cartoonist
MARSHALL RAMSEY: Tucker's next gig
  • By MARSHALL RAMSEY | Mississippi Today
R.J. MATSON: At The Biden Trump 2024 Starting Line
  • By R.J. MATSON | Syndicated cartoonist
How to 'un-dorm' a college student

  • By JASE GRAVES Syndicated columnist

Every year in late spring, parents of college students all over America travel to university campuses with stylish IKEA storage bags or (in ou…

DANNY TYREE is a syndicated columnist. Contact him at tyreetyrades@aol.com.

