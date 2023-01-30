“Among the flawed arguments made by opponents of Medicaid expansion in Mississippi is this one: Because Medicaid generally does not compensate hospitals enough for what it takes to provide the care, they could actually end up doing worse financially if the state expands the program to cover the working poor.”

Bill Crawford

BILL CRAWFORD

BILL CRAWFORD is a syndicated columnist from Jackson.

