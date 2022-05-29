Cicely Tyson said, “Challenges make you discover things about yourself that you never really knew.”
Today marks 15 years writing as a community columnist. As a child, I really imagined the American dream of having an education, a job, a home, marriage, children, etc. I began my adult journey with having all of the above.
Then the journey changed. I was thrust into a world of divorce. I prayed and asked the Lord, “How am I going to survive? How will I raise these three children by myself?” My mother, the late Bernice Gambrel, said to me, “You are not the first to divorce, and you won’t be last. You are strong. You are a survivor.”
Circumstances following my divorce caused me to seek a different school district for my children. After one year of being enrolled in the Tupelo Public School District, I called the late-Joe Rutherford and asked if I could write an article about my first-time experience as a Black parent in the Tupelo schools. I wrote the article. It published on the Sunday before Memorial Day.
Three days later, he called and asked me to write as a community columnist. I said, “Joe, I deal with numbers, not words.” After convincing me to write, I told him, “As long as the Lord gives me words to write, I will give it my whole heart and do my best!”
I have been able to write stories about people who have never before been mentioned in the newspaper. My mother said, “I never thought my name would be in the paper — other than my obituary.” I have had the pleasure of writing about my children, grandchildren, friends, family, business acquaintances, my beloved Red Hill Community and its village of people who encouraged me as a child.
The years unfolded, and the journey changed again. The children grew up. I survived their angry years, their foolish years, their teenage years, their college years, etc. I survived life — the good, the bad and the ugly — just like my mother said I would.
As I was sitting in church on Mother’s Day, I felt a little sad because my children had other engagements and could not attend church with me that day. Minister Zell Long called me to help with Praise Service. I can’t sing like the members of the Praise Team. It was the Lord’s house, so I tried. While singing, in walks my second son, Taylor. Of course, I became very emotional.
The Praise Team ended with the song, “I Will Sing Hallelujah, Oh Lord.” Some of the stanzas were,” ...for You are the source of my supply...Thank you Jesus, thank you Lord...”
Taylor did a special tribute that had me bawling! He said, and I paraphrase, “You all know Mama can’t sing! As I walked into the church, she was singing her heart out. She put her whole heart into it! I am not a talker, but I will tell you all — my Mama put her whole heart in raising us by herself! That’s the kind of person she is…”
Both of us are crying by this time!
Taylor’s words encouraged me. They reminded me to put my whole heart into whatever I am doing. Over the years, I discovered things about myself that I didn’t know — like writing; like publishing a book; like speaking; like being a survivor. Recently, I was asked to host a show on a Christian TV network. I said to the TV manager, “As long as the Lord gives me words to say, I will give it my whole heart and do my best!”
When you face challenges in life, what will you discover about yourself? You be the judge.