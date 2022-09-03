Dr. Rob Picou

DR. ROB PICOU

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

As we emerge from the pandemic, it is important to establish our foundation with a commitment to becoming our own rock. Being our own rock is both rewarding and promising because it is an expression of extreme ownership, a recognition that after all we have been through during the pandemic, we are immovable and committed to a foundation upon which to build our future for the health, safety, and academic performance of our students.

Newsletters

DR. ROB PICOU is the superintendent of the Tupelo Public School District. Readers can contact him at rjpicou@tupeloschools.com.

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus