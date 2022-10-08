While sitting in the chapel of Pegues Funeral Home celebrating the homegoing services of my friend, Mary Kathryn Brasfield, many positive thoughts about her came to mind. Over 44 years ago, I met her through my summer job as a teller at a local bank. I was a floater and had to work at different branches.
She was the manager of the South Gloster branch. Upon arriving, the first thing I noticed was her welcoming smile and beautiful hair. Mary Kathryn embraced me and taught me how to be a good teller. I spent several summers and holidays working with her and other team members. One thing I found out is that she loved the Lord. She was very fair in her assessment of us as team members. She encouraged me to finish high school and college. As the years passed, she always maintained a relationship with me.
One day at the bank, the unthinkable happened while Mary Kathryn was out to lunch. A customer came through the drive through with a $7,000 check drawn on a Texas bank that she wanted cashed. Following protocol, I looked up her account. She was overdrawn by $3,000.
I said to her, “I can’t cash this check. You don’t have enough in your account to cover it; however, I can deposit it. You will have to wait three days before you can withdraw any cash."
The woman said, “Apparently, you don’t know who I am.”
I said, “No ma’am.”
She then said, “Where is the manager?”
“She has gone to lunch.”
“Give me my check! You will regret this, and you will wish that you had cashed my check!”
She then sped off. I was very nervous and scared as the only Black teller in the bank.
I told Mary Kathryn what happened. I said, “This white woman came through the drive through...” She said, “You did exactly as you were supposed to.” About an hour later Mary Kathryn received a phone call from the president of the bank.
The conversation started, “The Black teller (didn’t even know my name) did not cash a check for Mrs. ... a very valuable customer”.
I am not sure what else was said, but I vividly recall Mary Kathryn very forcibly saying, “No! Juanita followed protocol. I stand beside her for how she handled the transaction. Do you want me to change the rules?”
Apparently, the answer was no.
I already loved her, but that day cemented our relationship. Mary Kathryn, this beautiful white woman, stood up for me — the young Black teller — even though both of our jobs were at stake based on inequities in life.
Recently, I went to a Women’s Conference, and one of my friends began to talk about the unfairness of life. She told me that a Black teacher right here in North Mississippi was the only teacher who did not receive a new smart board when arriving back to school. Imagine the shock of this teacher seeing all the other teachers with new equipment but not in her classroom. I actually cried for this teacher. My heart was heavy. I thought, "Enough is enough. Can’t we simply love and respect each enough to do what is right?” I thought about how Mary Kathryn over 40 years ago stood up for me to declare what is right. She could have easily backed down. I could have been without a job.
Susie King Taylor said, “God is just. When He created man He made him in His image and never intended one should misuse the other...”
Is there anybody willing to say, "Enough is enough!”? Is there anybody willing to be a Mary Kathryn Brasfield, who believed in doing the right thing? Is it you? You be the judge.
