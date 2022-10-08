Juanita Floyd

JUANITA FLOYD

While sitting in the chapel of Pegues Funeral Home celebrating the homegoing services of my friend, Mary Kathryn Brasfield, many positive thoughts about her came to mind. Over 44 years ago, I met her through my summer job as a teller at a local bank. I was a floater and had to work at different branches.

Newsletters

JUANITA FLOYD is senior vice president of finance and administration at the CREATE Foundation and a community columnist. Readers can contact her at juanita@createfoundation.com.

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus