We celebrate the native son, the King of Rock and Roll, this week with the Elvis Festival. Welcome to Tupelo, out-of-towners.
Many will traipse through the Elvis Birthplace this week over in what we locals still call East Tupelo. But few, except those who have lived here, will realize that the area they visit once stood alone as the City of East Tupelo, according to a paper written by Janis McCoy in fulfillment of a class she took under Vaughn Grisham at the University of Mississippi years ago.
Then-Mississippi Secretary of State Walker Wood issued the charter of East Tupelo, Mississippi, according to McCoy’s paper, in February 1934. A year later, the first officials took office. Those included Mayor Bert W. Brewer; aldermen M.T. Rowland, W.C. Payne, R.G. Adams and R.R. Post; and Marshal C.A. Cook.
The 1930 census shows that Bert Brewer lived in Beat 3, Lee County, on Lake Street. Those on the same page of the census for the area included Noah E. Presley, Susan I. Presley, Ruble Presley, Goble Presley, Sedere Presley and Vona M. Presley. Vernon did not appear on this particular list.
This census lists a 14-year-old Vernon E. Presley living in Beat 3, Lee County, on Saltillo Road with his father, Jesse D. Presley; his mother, Minnie M. Presley; and four brothers and sisters. Elvis would not be born until 1935.
The 1940 census reveals a 24-year-old Vernon Presley living with his wife, Gladys, 26, and son, Elvis, 5, in a rental on a farm in rural Lee County. The census taker misspelled the family name as Pressley and Elvis’ name as Elzjs. That’s the issue with census data. Sometimes names are mistaken or spelled phonetically. Vernon listed his occupation as a carpenter. He would work as a laborer until his son’s music career took off, then he managed Elvis’ money.
Vernon’s obituary, according to the United Press International wire service, had his birthplace as Tupelo, Miss. But, again, census records have Vernon telling the census taker that his birthplace was Fulton, Miss.
Censuses are taken only every 10 years, so we do not know the time that Elvis lived in what we still refer to as East Tupelo. The next census that has Elvis listed showed him at 15 years old and living in Memphis with his father, Vernon, his mother, Gladys, and his grandmother Minnie Presley. Note on that record, the misspelling of the family name as Pressley.
Julian C. Riley, in his book “The Roots of Elvis,” writes about Elvis’ mother, Gladys, as a young girl living east of Saltillo. Gladys Smith, her maiden name, lived near Riley’s aunt Zora Mears Riley when they were children. Zora Riley’s parents moved to East Tupelo during the 1930s, Julian Riley writes, on East Main Street near what we know as Palmer’s Grocery. Gladys’ father, Bob Smith, died shortly after that, and his family moved to East Tupelo. During that time, Gladys worked at the Tupelo Garment Co. and rode into work on a bus and returned home each day.
Riley maintains that Elvis was an East Tupelo native and always would be. Elvis also claimed East Tupelo as home.
The assertions make sense. And we have photographic evidence of Elvis Presley in grammar school at Lawhon Elementary School.
As pointed out by McCoy, East Tupelo has every right to be proud of its school, today a portion of the Tupelo Public School District. The efforts to create a public school began in 1925 when G.W. Crider petitioned the Lee County School Board to build an institution for the children of Priceville, Briar Ridge, Oak Hill and East Tupelo, according to McCoy.
When the Lee County School Board opted to locate the building in East Tupelo, people opposed the move. The board even hired a geologist to test the ground on the selected site after some in opposition said the soil would not support a brick building, she wrote.
Eventually, a location met muster, and a bond issue for $10,000 passed voter approval. In September 1926, the school opened. It grew rapidly, accommodating grades one through 12 by 1934, known as East Tupelo Consolidated School.
Over the years, the school continued to grow in students, faculty, and bricks and mortar. Students brought honor to the school and continue to do so today.
In October 1946, the East Tupelo Consolidated School merged with the Tupelo Public School District. The seniors graduating in 1947 were allowed to receive the last diplomas from East Tupelo Consolidated School.
This move coincided with the cities of Tupelo and East Tupelo becoming one city and eventually a five-time All-America City.