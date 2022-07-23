Dr. Jameson Taylor Mug

Dr. Jameson Taylor Mug

Dr. Jameson Taylor

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Following the historic reversal of Roe v. Wade, Mississippi lawmakers are rightly considering what policies might best benefit pregnant women and children. One of the ideas supported by Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann is to expand Medicaid coverage for one year following pregnancy. The proposal is a priority of the Biden-Harris administration and was codified as a state option in the 2021 federal COVID-19 stimulus package. Such a move would be a huge step toward Obamacare Medicaid expansion and lead families down the wrong path of welfare dependency.

Newsletters

JAMESON TAYLOR helped draft the Mississippi law in Dobbs v. Jackson and led the coalition to get it passed. He is the director of Government Affairs for AFA Action.

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus