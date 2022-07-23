Following the historic reversal of Roe v. Wade, Mississippi lawmakers are rightly considering what policies might best benefit pregnant women and children. One of the ideas supported by Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann is to expand Medicaid coverage for one year following pregnancy. The proposal is a priority of the Biden-Harris administration and was codified as a state option in the 2021 federal COVID-19 stimulus package. Such a move would be a huge step toward Obamacare Medicaid expansion and lead families down the wrong path of welfare dependency.
Mississippi is one of 12 states that has refused to expand Medicaid to a broader population of able-bodied adults not traditionally covered by the program. The Biden administration’s Plan B is to encourage Mississippi and other states to expand Medicaid using other means. First, prohibit states from removing anyone from Medicaid even if they are no longer eligible. Second, expand eligibility categories. That’s what expanding postpartum Medicaid for one year is really about.
Speaker Philip Gunn, R-Clinton, and Gov. Tate Reeves have steadfastly refused to expand Medicaid to able-bodied adults. There are many good reasons for this strong stand, but two of them are worth mentioning here: 1) coverage is already available on the Obamacare exchange; and 2) Mississippi Medicaid already covers a lot of people and is a very expensive budget buster for the state.
Adults earning between 100% and 150% of the federal poverty level (FPL) are currently eligible for a zero premium silver benchmark plan on the Obamacare exchange. This coverage is generously subsidized by federal taxpayers. Expanding Medicaid would cost Mississippi millions of dollars as low-income adults are shifted off of private exchange plans and on to the partially state-funded Medicaid program.
As of 2022, more than 730,000 people were on Mississippi Medicaid/CHIP. That’s 25% of the state’s population. Pregnant women earning up to $55,236 for a family of four are already eligible for Medicaid and continue to receive Medicaid for 60 days following pregnancy. Children in households earning up to $59,400 for a family of four are already eligible (via CHIP). This includes postpartum teen mothers. Likewise, male and female parents/caregivers are eligible for Medicaid, with certain income limitations and conditions, such as being a single parent or unemployed. These adults may also enroll in “Extended Medicaid” coverage for another 12 months once they are no longer even eligible for Medicaid. Adults earning up to $55,236 for a family of four are also eligible for health screenings that include a pap smear and breast exam for women.
Instead of a full-blown expansion, the Senate thus passed Hosemann’s plan to expand Medicaid for able-bodied women for up to one year following pregnancy, “regardless of changes in the woman’s financial circumstances.” This would include childless adults in some cases.
Under federal law, “postpartum” Medicaid coverage begins “following termination of pregnancy.” This means a woman could have an abortion and still get “postpartum” coverage. Moreover, Medicaid relies on self-attestation of pregnancy to obtain coverage. So, a woman could (intentionally or mistakenly) falsely claim to be pregnant and get on Medicaid. Indeed, since Mississippi law does not specifically define sex as “biological sex,” it would theoretically be possible for a man to claim to be pregnant and get on Medicaid. (Stranger things are happening these days.)
One of the biggest problems with Medicaid is the current lack of income eligibility checks. Under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act passed in March 2020, states are effectively prohibited from removing ineligible enrollees. These ineligible people are costing federal and state taxpayers billions of dollars each month, and this massive shadow expansion is part of the reason so many people are not working.
Expanding Medicaid in any way under the current conditions is ludicrous. Why expand coverage to individuals who never should have gotten on the program in the first place?
Moreover, why expand coverage to a group that doesn’t really need it and could get better access and care from private insurance options?
Consider that the report being used to justify postpartum Medicaid expansion defines a “pregnancy-associated death” as occurring within one year after pregnancy, “regardless of the cause.” This is like saying that anyone who dies within one year of being diagnosed with COVID should be classified as a “COVID-associated death.” It’s a useful correlation if you’re pushing a political agenda, but not very accurate. The report also acknowledges that the majority of “pregnancy-associated deaths” are “unrelated directly to pregnancy,” with “the leading overall cause … [being] motor vehicle accidents.” As for deaths actually related to pregnancy, the majority occurred either during pregnancy or within 6 weeks of pregnancy and “involve women insured by state Medicaid.”
If women already on Medicaid account for the majority of pregnancy-related deaths, more Medicaid is not the solution. And if many pregnancy-associated deaths are actually due to auto accidents and other non-pregnancy related causes, expanding Medicaid to women following pregnancy is arbitrary — or at least as arbitrary as expanding Medicaid to anyone else. Medicaid expansion proponents are using a sympathetic group to further their policy goal of socialized medicine. Post-Dobbs, there are better, more targeted ways to help low-income families in Mississippi. Getting moms hooked on welfare is not one of them.
