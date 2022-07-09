By Ed Holliday
President Biden recently said, “I promise you I’m doing everything possible to bring the price of energy down, gas prices down.” Americans are suffering from record high gas prices. Rising transportation costs are driving inflation across our entire economy. But I don’t believe our president when he says that he is doing everything possible.
He could restart and complete the Keystone pipeline, and he could remove socialist radicals from making decisions on land leases and permits to drill for oil here in America. Biden shut down exploration for oil in Alaska and off coastlands when he became president, so now, if he is honest, he could just reverse his earlier orders.
Some citizens may not be aware of the radicals that Biden has placed in charge of departments throughout his administration. Behind closed doors in D.C. there are many high-fives and celebrations for high gas prices. Why do they celebrate? Because they want absolutely zero fossil fuels used in America, and Biden campaigned for that.
But we do not yet possess the technology, nor the amount of rare earth minerals needed, for such a dream. Common sense people in both parties know that we can be on a journey towards using less fossil fuels. But to not use the God-given energy sources in our country does nothing but make Russia’s Vladimir Putin stronger and more powerful. It leaves our nation begging American-hating countries like Venezuela and Iran to send us oil. Remember, just two years ago, we were energy independent.
And there are consequences for putting radicals in charge. Biden’s emergency order to allow the burning of 15% ethanol in certain markets is just a misdirection to purposely raise prices on meat. Radicals want Americans to stop eating meat. More corn used for fuel means less feed for our pigs, cows and chickens. Well, get ready for even more rising pork, beef and chicken prices.
As Elvis once sang, we are “caught in a trap.”
Counterpoint by James Hull
To my dear friend, Dr. Holliday, and to all our readers:
Enough of the name-calling and blame-gaming, of the deliberate divisiveness and of the “us” and “them” posturing.
Now, I recognize that I am partially to blame. When, a few years back, I coined the phrase “the intolerants,” I thought I could invoke a bit of Jonathan Swift-like satire. But I have arrived at the conclusion that our country’s state of affairs is no longer conducive to satire or humor. Our country is in uncharted waters and on the brink of irreparable and irretrievable self-destruction. I now realize that, as U.S. Rep. Lynn Cheney recently said, I care more about democracy that I do party.
I admit my errors in trying to engage in friendly adversarial banter without seeing how it could engender real tribalism. From here on, I will attempt to restrict my commentary to the principles of democracy, equality, justice and verifiable truths. I’m definitely not implying that Dr. Holliday has done anything other than accorrd himself with heartfelt beliefs and honest opinions. However, it seems our exchanges have devolved into finger-pointing and partisan bickering. This is becoming boring, unattractive and, in my mind, counterproductive to the greater good.
About three years into writing this column, our late, beloved colleague Joe Rutherford admonished us to focus more on regional and state issues, not solely on national politics. I fear we have strayed away from that charge.
It is our duty as trusted communicators and honest brokers to communicate thought-provoking ideas, propositions and, above all, truth.
Here is an absolute truth: When it comes to the divisiveness, rancor and polarization our country finds itself in, there is more than enough blame to go around on all fronts.